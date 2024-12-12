3 Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership And 24% Revenue Growth

In a week marked by mixed performances across global markets, major U.S. indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached new record highs, driven largely by a rally in growth stocks. As investors navigate these fluctuating conditions, focusing on growth companies with high insider ownership can be an effective strategy, as it often indicates strong confidence from those closest to the business and aligns management's interests with shareholders'.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 37.3% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.3% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.2% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 31.7% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 131.1% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 66.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.4% 110.9% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: PharmaResearch Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, is a biopharmaceutical company operating mainly in South Korea with a market cap of ₩2.41 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of ₩316.99 billion from its pharmaceuticals segment.

Insider Ownership: 38.6%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 24.2% p.a.

PharmaResearch is poised for significant growth, with revenue forecasted to increase by 24.2% annually, outpacing the KR market's 9%. Despite trading at 44.9% below fair value estimates, analysts predict a stock price rise of 21.9%. Earnings are expected to grow significantly at 28% annually over the next three years, although slightly below the market average. The company recently completed a private placement on October 8, enhancing its financial flexibility for future expansion.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Nanjing Develop Advanced Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates in the advanced manufacturing sector and has a market cap of CN¥3.79 billion.

Operations: Unfortunately, the provided text does not include specific revenue segment information for Nanjing Develop Advanced Manufacturing Co., Ltd., so I am unable to summarize it into a sentence.