3 Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership Growing Earnings Up To 39%

In a week marked by volatile markets and cautious earnings reports, global indices experienced mixed performances, with major U.S. indexes like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P MidCap 400 hitting record highs before retreating. Amidst this backdrop of economic uncertainty and fluctuating market dynamics, investors often look to growth companies with high insider ownership as potential opportunities due to their alignment of interests between management and shareholders.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3) 17.3% 21.1% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 34% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 55.1% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.9% 95% Alkami Technology (NasdaqGS:ALKT) 11.2% 98.6% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 81.4%

Click here to see the full list of 1100 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Adicon Holdings Limited operates medical laboratories in the People's Republic of China with a market cap of HK$4.85 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of CN¥3.12 billion from its Healthcare Facilities & Services segment in the People's Republic of China.

Insider Ownership: 22.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 20.2% p.a.

Adicon Holdings has been added to the S&P Global BMI Index, highlighting its growing market presence. Despite a recent decline in sales and net income, the company is forecasted to achieve significant annual earnings growth of 20.2%, outpacing the Hong Kong market's average. Revenue growth is expected at 9% annually, surpassing local benchmarks but remaining below high-growth thresholds. Insider ownership remains stable with no substantial insider trading activity reported recently.

SEHK:9860 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Jiangsu Seagull Cooling Tower Co., Ltd. specializes in the design, research and development, manufacturing, and installation of cooling towers both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥2.08 billion.

Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of CN¥):