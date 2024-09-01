3 Growth Companies On KRX With Insider Ownership Up To 32%

The South Korean stock market has recently experienced volatility, with the KOSPI index dipping sharply amid mixed performances from key sectors such as financials, chemicals, and industrials. As investors navigate these fluctuating conditions, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can provide valuable insights into potential long-term stability and confidence in the business.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.5% 35.6% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.6% 52.1% Bioneer (KOSDAQ:A064550) 17.5% 97.6% ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 99.5% Oscotec (KOSDAQ:A039200) 26.3% 122% Vuno (KOSDAQ:A338220) 19.5% 110.9% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33% 35.6% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 21.3% 106.2% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 83.6%



Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: People & Technology Inc. provides coating, calendaring, slitting, automation, and other machinery services with a market cap of ₩1.31 billion.

Operations: People & Technology Inc. generates revenue primarily from machinery and industrial equipment, amounting to ₩792.60 million.

Insider Ownership: 16.5%

People & Technology exhibits strong growth potential with high insider ownership. The company's earnings grew by 50.9% over the past year and are forecast to grow 35.61% annually, significantly outpacing the South Korean market's expected growth of 29.1%. Revenue is also predicted to rise by 34.2% per year, surpassing market averages. However, shareholders have experienced dilution in the past year despite trading at a substantial discount to fair value estimates.

KOSDAQ:A137400 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc., a bio company with a market cap of ₩16.95 trillion, focuses on developing long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars.

Operations: The company's revenue segment is Biotechnology, generating ₩90.79 billion.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

ALTEOGEN demonstrates significant growth potential with high insider ownership. The company is forecast to achieve profitability within three years, with expected annual revenue growth of 64.2%, outpacing the South Korean market. Recent approval by the MFDS for its New Drug Application for Tergase® marks a pivotal milestone, enhancing its commercial prospects. Despite past shareholder dilution and share price volatility, ALTEOGEN trades at a substantial discount to fair value estimates and boasts a very high forecasted Return on Equity of 66.3%.

KOSDAQ:A196170 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: HYBE Co., Ltd. operates in music production, publishing, and artist development and management with a market cap of ₩7.68 billion.

Operations: HYBE Co., Ltd. generates revenue from three primary segments: Label (₩1.28 billion), Platform (₩361.12 million), and Solution (₩1.24 billion).

Insider Ownership: 32.5%

HYBE exhibits strong growth prospects with high insider ownership. Earnings grew by 21.6% last year and are forecast to grow significantly at 42.47% annually, outpacing the South Korean market's average of 29.1%. Despite trading below fair value estimates, HYBE recently announced a share repurchase program to stabilize its stock price. However, recent earnings reports show a decline in net income and basic earnings per share compared to the previous year.

KOSE:A352820 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

