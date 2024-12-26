3 Growth Companies Insiders Are Betting On

In This Article:
In the current global market landscape, marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and broad-based declines in U.S. stocks, investors are increasingly seeking stability amidst uncertainty. With central banks around the world adjusting their monetary policies and economic data presenting a mixed picture, insider ownership can serve as a strong indicator of confidence in a company's growth potential.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408)
|
37.9%
|
25.6%
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
30.9%
|
39.9%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
37.3%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
34.2%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
31.7%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
120.1%
|
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)
|
16.2%
|
84.5%
|
Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432)
|
13.6%
|
66.7%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.5%
|
110.9%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
34.8%
|
112.9%
Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.
EQT
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm focusing on private capital and real asset segments, with a market cap of approximately SEK357.47 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from its central operations (€37.20 million), real assets (€878.70 million), and private capital segments (€1.28 billion).
Insider Ownership: 12.2%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 33.3% p.a.
EQT AB is experiencing robust growth, with earnings forecasted to increase by 33.3% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's average. Despite trading slightly below its estimated fair value, recent insider activity shows significant selling over the past three months. The company is actively involved in strategic M&A discussions, including potential acquisitions and IPOs that could enhance its portfolio and market position. However, large one-off items have impacted financial results recently.
-
-
Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd. is a bio-medical company that focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of clinical laboratory instruments and in vitro diagnostic reagents for hospitals both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥55.87 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its in vitro diagnostic segment, totaling CN¥4.44 billion.
Insider Ownership: 21.8%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 21.7% p.a.
Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering's recent earnings report showed sales of CNY 3.41 billion, up from CNY 2.91 billion the previous year, with net income rising to CNY 1.38 billion. Despite an unstable dividend record, the company is trading below estimated fair value and is expected to grow revenue at 21.2% annually, surpassing market averages. Analysts agree on a potential stock price increase of over 20%, reflecting strong growth prospects despite slower profit growth compared to the broader market.
-
-
SHIFT
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: SHIFT Inc. offers software quality assurance and testing solutions in Japan, with a market cap of ¥311.05 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from Software Testing Related Services, amounting to ¥71.34 billion, and Software Development Related Services, amounting to ¥35.01 billion.
Insider Ownership: 32.9%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 30.1% p.a.
SHIFT Inc. is expected to experience significant earnings growth of 30.1% annually over the next three years, outpacing the JP market's average. Despite a recent decline in profit margins and a highly volatile share price, SHIFT is trading at 12.8% below its estimated fair value. The company recently completed a share buyback program worth ¥999.61 million, aimed at enhancing corporate value and shareholder returns, indicating confidence in its future performance.
-
-
