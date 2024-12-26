3 Growth Companies Insiders Are Betting On

In the current global market landscape, marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and broad-based declines in U.S. stocks, investors are increasingly seeking stability amidst uncertainty. With central banks around the world adjusting their monetary policies and economic data presenting a mixed picture, insider ownership can serve as a strong indicator of confidence in a company's growth potential.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 37.9% 25.6% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 39.9% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 37.3% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.2% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 31.7% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.5% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 66.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.5% 110.9% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm focusing on private capital and real asset segments, with a market cap of approximately SEK357.47 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from its central operations (€37.20 million), real assets (€878.70 million), and private capital segments (€1.28 billion).

Insider Ownership: 12.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 33.3% p.a.

EQT AB is experiencing robust growth, with earnings forecasted to increase by 33.3% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's average. Despite trading slightly below its estimated fair value, recent insider activity shows significant selling over the past three months. The company is actively involved in strategic M&A discussions, including potential acquisitions and IPOs that could enhance its portfolio and market position. However, large one-off items have impacted financial results recently.

OM:EQT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd. is a bio-medical company that focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of clinical laboratory instruments and in vitro diagnostic reagents for hospitals both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥55.87 billion.