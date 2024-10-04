3 Growth Companies Insiders Are Backing

As global markets reach new highs, buoyed by China's robust stimulus measures and a surge in technology stocks, investors are keenly watching growth companies that insiders are backing. In this environment of optimism and strategic economic interventions, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3) 11.9% 21.1% Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) 29.1% 42.1% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 35.6% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.8% 52.1% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 36.3% 86.1% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 81.4% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 14.0% 95% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.3% 100.3% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Jiangsu Sinopep-Allsino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a biomedical company focused on the R&D, production, sale, and technical service of peptides and small molecule drugs in China with a market cap of CN¥15.12 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Medicine Manufacturing segment, which amounted to CN¥1.46 billion.

Insider Ownership: 15.7%

Jiangsu Sinopep-Allsino Biopharmaceutical demonstrates strong growth potential, with earnings and revenue forecasted to grow significantly above the market average. Recent earnings showed a substantial increase in net income to CNY 227.16 million, reflecting robust operational performance. Despite past shareholder dilution, the company trades well below its estimated fair value and boasts high insider ownership, aligning management interests with shareholders. The firm's return on equity is also projected to remain high over the next three years.

SHSE:688076 Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Bozhon Precision Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (ticker: SHSE:688097) operates in the precision machinery industry and has a market cap of CN¥10.83 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Industrial Automation & Controls segment, which amounts to CN¥5.04 billion.

Insider Ownership: 29.4%

Bozhon Precision Industry Technology Ltd. shows promising growth prospects, with earnings expected to grow significantly faster than the CN market at 26.6% annually. Despite a low forecasted return on equity of 13.2%, its price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4x suggests good value compared to the market average of 33.5x. Recent inclusion in the S&P Global BMI Index and consistent revenue growth underscore its potential, though dividend sustainability remains a concern due to low free cash flow coverage.

SHSE:688097 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. is involved in the research, development, manufacture, maintenance, and trading of power electronic products both in China and internationally with a market cap of CN¥14.88 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include the Photovoltaic Industry with CN¥2.96 billion, Energy Storage Industry at CN¥1.62 billion, Power Quality Management Industry totaling CN¥71.14 million, and Spare Parts and Technical Services generating CN¥30.14 million.

Insider Ownership: 36.5%

Sineng Electric Ltd. demonstrates strong growth potential, with revenue and earnings expected to grow significantly faster than the market at 32.6% and 41.7% per year, respectively. Recent strategic expansion into the U.S., marked by its first shipment of Power Conversion Systems for a Texas energy storage project, highlights its commitment to innovation and market penetration. Despite recent revenue decline, net income improved to CNY 160.68 million, supported by a share repurchase program enhancing shareholder value.

SZSE:300827 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

