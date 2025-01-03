3 Growth Companies With Insider Ownership Up To 25%

As global markets navigate a period of fluctuating consumer confidence and mixed economic indicators, major stock indexes have seen moderate gains, with large-cap growth stocks leading the charge. In this climate, companies with high insider ownership can often signal strong internal confidence and alignment with shareholder interests. This article explores three growth companies where insiders hold up to 25% ownership, highlighting their potential appeal in today's market landscape.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 39.9% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 29.7% 24.8% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.2% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 56.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.5% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 131.1% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.5% 110.9% Elliptic Laboratories (OB:ELABS) 26.8% 111.4% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: CURVES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. operates and manages women's fitness clubs under the Curves brand in Japan, with a market capitalization of ¥71.53 billion.

Operations: CURVES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from operating and managing fitness clubs for women under the Curves brand in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 16.7%

CURVES HOLDINGS demonstrates potential as a growth company with high insider ownership, showing strong financial metrics and market positioning. The company is trading at 32.5% below its estimated fair value, indicating good relative value compared to peers. Earnings are forecasted to grow at 9.6% annually, outpacing the Japanese market average of 7.8%. Recent dividend increases further reflect confidence in future performance, with expectations for net sales of ¥38 billion and operating profit of ¥6.3 billion for fiscal year ending August 2025.

TSE:7085 Ownership Breakdown as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding is a global company that develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors, with a market cap of €250.99 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Semperit Engineered Applications segment, which accounts for €380.82 million, followed by the Semperit Industrial Applications segment at €288.16 million, and Surgical Operations contributing €34.32 million.