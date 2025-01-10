3 Growth Companies With Insider Ownership As High As 31%

As global markets navigate mixed performances and economic uncertainties, investors are increasingly focused on identifying growth opportunities that align with current market dynamics. In this environment, companies with high insider ownership often attract attention due to the potential alignment of interests between management and shareholders, suggesting a commitment to long-term growth strategies.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Duc Giang Chemicals Group (HOSE:DGC)
|
31.4%
|
23.8%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
37.3%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
41.3%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
34.6%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
27.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
120.1%
|
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)
|
16.2%
|
84.5%
|
Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270)
|
17.2%
|
131.1%
|
Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432)
|
13.6%
|
66.7%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.3%
|
110.9%
Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.
Shenzhen Highpower Technology
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Shenzhen Highpower Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion and nickel-metal hydride batteries in China with a market cap of CN¥4.58 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from the production and sale of lithium-ion and nickel-metal hydride batteries within China.
Insider Ownership: 30.1%
Shenzhen Highpower Technology's strong insider ownership aligns with its significant earnings growth forecast of 75.7% annually, outpacing the Chinese market's 25.2%. Recent buyback activity, totaling CNY 96.21 million for 1,644,800 shares, underscores management's confidence in the company’s prospects. However, interest payments are not well covered by earnings and its return on equity is projected to be modest at 14.5% in three years. Revenue growth forecasts at 19.4% per year slightly lag behind ideal high-growth benchmarks.
-
-
Aoshikang Technology
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Aoshikang Technology Co., Ltd. is involved in the research, development, production, and sale of printed circuit boards and has a market capitalization of CN¥7.35 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its printed circuit boards segment, amounting to CN¥4.41 billion.
Insider Ownership: 21.4%
Aoshikang Technology's insider ownership supports its position in the growth sector, with earnings expected to grow significantly at 30.72% annually, surpassing the Chinese market's 25.2%. The stock trades at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value and is forecasted to achieve revenue growth of 19% per year, above the market average of 13.5%. However, recent earnings have declined from CNY 440.52 million to CNY 278.81 million compared to last year.
-
-
BMC Medical
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: BMC Medical Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company that develops, manufactures, and supplies respiratory health medical equipment and consumables, with a market cap of CN¥5.56 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Surgical & Medical Equipment segment, which amounts to CN¥779.20 million.
Insider Ownership: 31.7%
BMC Medical's insider ownership aligns with its growth potential, as earnings are projected to grow significantly at 31.3% annually, outpacing the Chinese market's 25.2%. The stock is trading well below its estimated fair value, with revenue expected to increase by 22.5% per year, exceeding the market average of 13.5%. Despite this outlook, recent financials show a decline in net income from CNY 270.48 million to CNY 125.12 million year-over-year.
-
-
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.
