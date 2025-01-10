3 Growth Companies With Insider Ownership As High As 31%

As global markets navigate mixed performances and economic uncertainties, investors are increasingly focused on identifying growth opportunities that align with current market dynamics. In this environment, companies with high insider ownership often attract attention due to the potential alignment of interests between management and shareholders, suggesting a commitment to long-term growth strategies.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Duc Giang Chemicals Group (HOSE:DGC) 31.4% 23.8% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 37.3% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.3% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.6% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 27.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.5% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 131.1% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 66.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.3% 110.9%

Overview: Shenzhen Highpower Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion and nickel-metal hydride batteries in China with a market cap of CN¥4.58 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from the production and sale of lithium-ion and nickel-metal hydride batteries within China.

Insider Ownership: 30.1%

Shenzhen Highpower Technology's strong insider ownership aligns with its significant earnings growth forecast of 75.7% annually, outpacing the Chinese market's 25.2%. Recent buyback activity, totaling CNY 96.21 million for 1,644,800 shares, underscores management's confidence in the company’s prospects. However, interest payments are not well covered by earnings and its return on equity is projected to be modest at 14.5% in three years. Revenue growth forecasts at 19.4% per year slightly lag behind ideal high-growth benchmarks.

Overview: Aoshikang Technology Co., Ltd. is involved in the research, development, production, and sale of printed circuit boards and has a market capitalization of CN¥7.35 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its printed circuit boards segment, amounting to CN¥4.41 billion.