3 Growth Companies With Insider Ownership Up To 29%

As global markets experience fluctuations driven by cooling inflation and strong bank earnings, investors are increasingly focused on identifying growth opportunities amidst these shifting conditions. In this context, companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate a strong alignment between management and shareholder interests, which can be crucial for navigating the current economic landscape.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Duc Giang Chemicals Group (HOSE:DGC) 31.4% 23.8% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 39.9% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.2% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 10.4% 26.2% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 29.7% 24.8% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.3% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 135% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 66.7% Findi (ASX:FND) 35.8% 110.9%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: VusionGroup S.A. offers digitalization solutions for commerce across Europe, Asia, and North America with a market capitalization of €2.69 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from installing and maintaining electronic shelf labels, amounting to €830.16 million.

Insider Ownership: 13.4%

VusionGroup is poised for significant growth, with revenue expected to increase by 23.5% annually, outpacing the French market's 5.5%. Analysts predict a 21% rise in stock price, and the company is trading at nearly 12% below its fair value estimate. Despite recent share price volatility, VusionGroup's strategic partnership with The Fresh Market marks its first North American rollout of Vusion 360 technology, enhancing inventory management and efficiency across all U.S. locations.

ENXTPA:VU Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Jiangsu Azure Corporation operates in lithium batteries, LED chips, and metal logistics and distribution sectors both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥13.81 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from its operations in lithium batteries, LED chips, and metal logistics and distribution businesses.