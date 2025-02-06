3 Growth Companies With Insider Ownership And Earnings Up To 86%

As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by fluctuating corporate earnings and geopolitical tensions, investors are keenly observing how these factors influence stock performance. With the Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady amidst persistent inflation concerns, and AI competition creating volatility in tech stocks, the search for resilient growth companies becomes paramount. In this environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate confidence from those closest to the company's operations and future prospects.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Duc Giang Chemicals Group (HOSE:DGC) 31.4% 25.7% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.2% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 29.7% 24.8% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 36.4% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.4% 25.2% Medley (TSE:4480) 34.1% 27.3% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.7% 120.1% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 86% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 71% Findi (ASX:FND) 35.8% 110.7%

Click here to see the full list of 1478 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Atea ASA offers IT infrastructure and related solutions to businesses and public sector organizations across the Nordic countries and Baltic regions, with a market cap of NOK16.10 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include NOK8.28 billion from Norway, NOK12.44 billion from Sweden, NOK7.37 billion from Denmark, NOK3.62 billion from Finland, and NOK1.76 billion from the Baltics, with additional contributions of NOK9.20 billion from Group Shared Services.

Insider Ownership: 29.0%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 19% p.a.

Atea's earnings are forecast to grow at 19% annually, outpacing the Norwegian market's 9%. However, its dividend yield of 4.77% is not well covered by earnings. Trading significantly below estimated fair value suggests potential undervaluation. Revenue growth is expected at 8% per year, exceeding the market average but not reaching high growth thresholds. No substantial insider trading activity has been reported recently, indicating stability in insider sentiment.

OB:ATEA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Feb 2025

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Anhui Ronds Science & Technology Incorporated Company offers machinery condition monitoring solutions for predictive maintenance in China and has a market cap of CN¥3.85 billion.