3 Growth Companies With Insider Ownership And Earnings Up To 86%

As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by fluctuating corporate earnings and geopolitical tensions, investors are keenly observing how these factors influence stock performance. With the Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady amidst persistent inflation concerns, and AI competition creating volatility in tech stocks, the search for resilient growth companies becomes paramount. In this environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate confidence from those closest to the company's operations and future prospects.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Duc Giang Chemicals Group (HOSE:DGC)
|
31.4%
|
25.7%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
41.2%
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
29.7%
|
24.8%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
36.4%
|
Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD)
|
25.4%
|
25.2%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34.1%
|
27.3%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.7%
|
120.1%
|
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)
|
16.2%
|
86%
|
Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432)
|
13.6%
|
71%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
35.8%
|
110.7%
Atea
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Atea ASA offers IT infrastructure and related solutions to businesses and public sector organizations across the Nordic countries and Baltic regions, with a market cap of NOK16.10 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments include NOK8.28 billion from Norway, NOK12.44 billion from Sweden, NOK7.37 billion from Denmark, NOK3.62 billion from Finland, and NOK1.76 billion from the Baltics, with additional contributions of NOK9.20 billion from Group Shared Services.
Insider Ownership: 29.0%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 19% p.a.
Atea's earnings are forecast to grow at 19% annually, outpacing the Norwegian market's 9%. However, its dividend yield of 4.77% is not well covered by earnings. Trading significantly below estimated fair value suggests potential undervaluation. Revenue growth is expected at 8% per year, exceeding the market average but not reaching high growth thresholds. No substantial insider trading activity has been reported recently, indicating stability in insider sentiment.
-
-
Anhui Ronds Science & Technology
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Anhui Ronds Science & Technology Incorporated Company offers machinery condition monitoring solutions for predictive maintenance in China and has a market cap of CN¥3.85 billion.
Operations: Anhui Ronds Science & Technology generates its revenue through providing solutions for machinery condition monitoring within the predictive maintenance sector in China.
Insider Ownership: 27.7%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 30.8% p.a.
Anhui Ronds Science & Technology is poised for significant growth, with revenue projected to increase by 22.6% annually, surpassing the Chinese market average. Earnings are expected to grow at a robust 30.8%, also exceeding market expectations. The company's price-to-earnings ratio of 47x aligns closely with the industry average, indicating fair valuation. Despite no recent insider trading activity, its low future return on equity forecast of 13.7% may be a concern for some investors.
-
-
Hanwang TechnologyLtd
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd. develops handwriting recognition, optical character recognition, and handwriting input products for both domestic and international markets, with a market capitalization of CN¥6.33 billion.
Operations: Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd. generates revenue through its handwriting recognition, optical character recognition, and handwriting input products across both domestic and international markets.
Insider Ownership: 28.2%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 86.3% p.a.
Hanwang Technology is positioned for substantial growth, with revenue expected to rise by 25.3% annually, outpacing the Chinese market average of 13.3%. Despite a volatile share price recently, the company is forecasted to become profitable within three years and achieve an impressive earnings growth rate of 86.31% per year. At CES 2025, Hanwang showcased its innovative EMC-Touch chip and Penstar digital notebook brand, emphasizing its technological prowess and global expansion ambitions.
-
-
Companies discussed in this article include OB:ATEA SHSE:688768 and SZSE:002362.
