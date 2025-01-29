3 Growth Companies With Insider Ownership Up To 26%

As global markets continue to rally, with U.S. stocks reaching record highs driven by AI enthusiasm and hopes for softer tariffs, growth stocks have notably outperformed value shares. In this promising environment, companies with substantial insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate a strong alignment of interests between management and shareholders.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.2% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 10.4% 26.2% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 29.7% 24.8% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 36.6% Medley (TSE:4480) 34.1% 27.3% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.7% 120.1% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 135% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.2% 119.4% Findi (ASX:FND) 35.8% 110.7%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm focusing on buyouts, turnarounds, add-on acquisitions, and middle market transactions with a market cap of SEK11.38 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Consumer at SEK5.46 billion, Industry at SEK10.41 billion, and Construction & Services at SEK16.49 billion.

Insider Ownership: 19.4%

Ratos is trading 25.4% below its estimated fair value and is expected to achieve significant earnings growth of 25.7% annually, outpacing the Swedish market. Despite an unstable dividend history, its revenue growth forecast of 3% annually surpasses the market average. Recent executive changes include appointing Anna Vilogorac as CFO in May 2025, following substantial insider selling over the past three months. Ratos faces challenges with low future return on equity projections and large one-off items affecting results.

OM:RATO B Ownership Breakdown as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Storskogen Group AB (publ) owns and develops small and medium-sized businesses in the services, trade, and industrial sectors, with a market cap of SEK20.02 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from three main segments: Trade (SEK9.63 billion), Industry (SEK14.43 billion), and Services (SEK10.59 billion).

Insider Ownership: 19.5%

Storskogen Group's insider ownership is highlighted by recent insider buying, albeit in modest volumes. It trades at 64% below its fair value estimate, suggesting a good relative value. Despite a forecasted revenue growth of 1.4% annually, slightly above the Swedish market, it faces challenges with low future return on equity projections (8%). The company is expected to become profitable within three years with earnings growth forecasted at over 100% per year. Recent results show mixed performance with improved quarterly net income but an overall nine-month loss.