3 Growth Companies With Insider Ownership Up To 26%

As global markets continue to rally, with U.S. stocks reaching record highs driven by AI enthusiasm and hopes for softer tariffs, growth stocks have notably outperformed value shares. In this promising environment, companies with substantial insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate a strong alignment of interests between management and shareholders.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26.3%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
41.2%
|
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV)
|
10.4%
|
26.2%
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
29.7%
|
24.8%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
36.6%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34.1%
|
27.3%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.7%
|
120.1%
|
Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270)
|
17.2%
|
135%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.2%
|
119.4%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
35.8%
|
110.7%
Ratos
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm focusing on buyouts, turnarounds, add-on acquisitions, and middle market transactions with a market cap of SEK11.38 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments include Consumer at SEK5.46 billion, Industry at SEK10.41 billion, and Construction & Services at SEK16.49 billion.
Insider Ownership: 19.4%
Ratos is trading 25.4% below its estimated fair value and is expected to achieve significant earnings growth of 25.7% annually, outpacing the Swedish market. Despite an unstable dividend history, its revenue growth forecast of 3% annually surpasses the market average. Recent executive changes include appointing Anna Vilogorac as CFO in May 2025, following substantial insider selling over the past three months. Ratos faces challenges with low future return on equity projections and large one-off items affecting results.
Storskogen Group
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Storskogen Group AB (publ) owns and develops small and medium-sized businesses in the services, trade, and industrial sectors, with a market cap of SEK20.02 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from three main segments: Trade (SEK9.63 billion), Industry (SEK14.43 billion), and Services (SEK10.59 billion).
Insider Ownership: 19.5%
Storskogen Group's insider ownership is highlighted by recent insider buying, albeit in modest volumes. It trades at 64% below its fair value estimate, suggesting a good relative value. Despite a forecasted revenue growth of 1.4% annually, slightly above the Swedish market, it faces challenges with low future return on equity projections (8%). The company is expected to become profitable within three years with earnings growth forecasted at over 100% per year. Recent results show mixed performance with improved quarterly net income but an overall nine-month loss.
Medeze Group
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Medeze Group Public Company Limited specializes in the collection and storage of stem cells for medical use across Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and internationally, with a market cap of THB11 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from stem cell sample collection services, with THB453.13 million from umbilical cord tissue, THB137.52 million from adipose tissue, THB77.02 million from umbilical cord blood, and THB7.14 million from hair follicles; additionally, they earn THB132.50 million through Natural Killer (NK) testing services and THB9.40 million from selling goods.
Insider Ownership: 26.2%
Medeze Group demonstrates strong growth prospects with earnings forecasted to increase by 24.4% annually, surpassing the Thai market average. Despite a volatile share price and low future return on equity projections of 13.2%, the company reported significant revenue growth from THB 520.16 million to THB 636.2 million over nine months in 2024, alongside increased net income. Recent expansion efforts include establishing a subsidiary focused on hair follicle stem cell services, indicating strategic diversification and potential for further growth.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.
