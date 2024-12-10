3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On The TSX

In the last week, the Canadian market has remained flat, but over the past year, it has experienced a notable rise of 23%, with earnings forecasted to grow by 16% annually. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership on the TSX can be particularly appealing as they often indicate strong confidence from those closest to the business and may offer potential alignment with shareholder interests.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Canada

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) 36.9% 37.6% Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) 17.7% 82.7% Artemis Gold (TSXV:ARTG) 30% 60.7% Almonty Industries (TSX:AII) 17.7% 60.7% VersaBank (TSX:VBNK) 13.3% 30.4% Enterprise Group (TSX:E) 39.8% 50.7% Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) 10.2% 94.3% Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) 16.1% 59.7% Profound Medical (TSX:PRN) 12.2% 58.8% CHAR Technologies (TSXV:YES) 10.7% 58.3%

Click here to see the full list of 34 stocks from our Fast Growing TSX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Aritzia Inc., along with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada, with a market cap of CA$6.55 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its apparel segment, which generated CA$2.45 billion.

Insider Ownership: 16.1%

Return On Equity Forecast: 28% (2027 estimate)

Aritzia's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 59.7% annually, outpacing the Canadian market. Despite recent shareholder dilution, the company shows strong financial performance with Q2 sales increasing to C$615.66 million and net income improving from a loss to C$18.25 million year-over-year. Aritzia anticipates fiscal year revenue growth of 9% to 11%, reaching up to C$2.60 billion, although insider trading activity remains limited recently with no substantial buybacks executed.

TSX:ATZ Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: TerraVest Industries Inc. is a company that manufactures and sells goods and services across various sectors, including energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation in Canada and the United States, with a market cap of CA$2.31 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Service (CA$201.78 million), Processing Equipment (CA$117.58 million), Compressed Gas Equipment (CA$243.77 million), and HVAC and Containment Equipment (CA$292.90 million).