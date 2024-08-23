3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On SIX Swiss Exchange Growing Revenues Up To 18%

The Switzerland market ended marginally down on Wednesday as investors awaited more clarity on potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. In this cautious environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing due to their potential for strong alignment between management and shareholder interests.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 21.1% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 22.5% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 21.8% LEM Holding (SWX:LEHN) 29.9% 18.4% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 13.1% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.3% Partners Group Holding (SWX:PGHN) 17.1% 13.5% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 17.9% 96.2% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 112.4% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.8% 95%

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and debt with a market cap of CHF31.70 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include CHF1.17 billion from Private Equity, CHF379.20 million from Infrastructure, CHF211.30 million from Private Credit, and CHF186.90 million from Real Estate.

Insider Ownership: 17.1%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 14.1% p.a.

Partners Group Holding AG, a Swiss private equity firm, demonstrates strong growth potential with forecasted annual revenue and earnings growth of 14.1% and 13.5%, respectively, outpacing the Swiss market averages. The company is involved in high-profile M&A activities, including due diligence for a significant buyout of Lighthouse Learnings valued between US$700 million - US$900 million. Despite trading slightly below fair value and having a sustainable dividend yield of 3.2%, insider ownership remains substantial without recent insider trading activity.

SWX:PGHN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Swissquote Group Holding Ltd offers a range of online financial services to retail, affluent, and professional investors globally and has a market cap of CHF4.56 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Leveraged Forex at CHF93.28 million and Securities Trading at CHF488.98 million.

Insider Ownership: 11.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 11.6% p.a.

Swissquote Group Holding shows promising growth with forecasted annual earnings and revenue increases of 13.1% and 11.6%, respectively, outpacing the Swiss market averages. The company reported strong half-year results, with net income rising to CHF 144.56 million from CHF 106.53 million a year ago, and basic earnings per share improving to CHF 9.69 from CHF 7.15. Trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, Swissquote's high insider ownership underscores confidence in its future prospects without recent insider trading activity noted.

SWX:SQN Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: VAT Group AG develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows globally and has a market cap of CHF13.07 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Valves generating CHF783.51 million and Global Service contributing CHF163.83 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 18.3% p.a.

VAT Group's earnings are forecast to grow 22.5% annually, surpassing the Swiss market's 11.9%. Despite revenue growth of 18.3% per year being slightly below the 20% mark, it still outpaces the Swiss average of 4.4%. The stock trades at a 21.5% discount to its estimated fair value and boasts a high return on equity forecast of 41%. Recent half-year results show net income increased to CHF 94 million from CHF 84.2 million last year, with EPS rising to CHF 3.14 from CHF 2.81.

SWX:VACN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

