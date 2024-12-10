3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And Up To 32% Revenue Growth

In a week marked by record highs in major U.S. stock indexes and a notable outperformance of growth shares over value stocks, the global market landscape continues to be shaped by economic data and geopolitical developments. As investors navigate these conditions, identifying growth companies with substantial insider ownership can offer insights into potential long-term value, as such ownership often signals confidence from those closest to the business's operations and future prospects.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 37.3% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.3% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 32.4% 24.8% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.2% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 31.7% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.4% 110.9% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.6% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Ltd (SHSE:603076) specializes in the manufacturing of engineering equipment, with a market cap of CN¥2.87 billion.

Operations: Revenue segments for SHSE:603076 are not provided in the available text.

Insider Ownership: 21.2%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 15.2% p.a.

Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Ltd. demonstrates significant growth potential with earnings expected to grow 63.4% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Chinese market's 25.9%. Despite a decline in sales to CNY 947.08 million for nine months ending September 2024, net income increased slightly to CNY 40.53 million. The company faces challenges with an unstable dividend track record and low forecasted return on equity of 7.9% in three years, but maintains high insider ownership stability without recent trading activity among insiders.

SHSE:603076 Ownership Breakdown as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Vanchip (Tianjin) Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company that designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency front end and high end analog chips, with a market cap of CN¥17.23 billion.