3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On The Indian Exchange

The Indian market is up 3.7% in the last 7 days, with all sectors gaining ground, and it has risen by 45% over the past 12 months. In this thriving environment where earnings are forecast to grow by 17% annually, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can offer valuable insights into potentially strong investment opportunities.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.6% 30.1% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 35% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.6% 36.6% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 10.8% 27.2% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 32.5% 21.8% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 24.8% Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSEI:APOLLOHOSP) 10.4% 32.7% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 35.8% KEI Industries (BSE:517569) 19.1% 20.4% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.5% 24%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited offers electronic manufacturing services in India and has a market cap of ₹769.48 billion.

Operations: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited generates revenue from various segments including ₹12.51 billion from Home Appliances, ₹7.92 billion from Lighting Products, ₹143.16 billion from the Mobile & EMS Division, and ₹41.21 billion from Consumer Electronics & Appliances.

Insider Ownership: 24.6%

Dixon Technologies (India) has demonstrated substantial growth, with earnings increasing by 55.3% over the past year and revenue almost doubling in Q1 2024 to ₹65.88 billion (US$0.79 billion). The company forecasts significant annual earnings growth of 36.57% and revenue growth of 23.6%, outpacing market expectations. Recent management changes include the appointment of Sunil Ranjhan as Chief Human Resource Officer, bringing extensive HR experience from leading firms like LG Electronics and Maruti Suzuki.

NSEI:DIXON Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Godrej Consumer Products Limited is a fast-moving consumer goods company that manufactures and markets personal care and home care products in India, Africa, Indonesia, the Middle East, the United States of America, and internationally with a market cap of ₹1.47 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from the manufacturing of personal, household, and hair care products, totaling ₹139.79 billion.

Insider Ownership: 13.8%

Godrej Consumer Products is poised for growth with significant insider ownership and a strategic expansion into the pet care market, investing ₹5 billion over five years. Recent management changes include key appointments like Swati Bhattacharya as Global Head of Lightbox Creative Lab and Ashwin Moorthy as Global Head of Category Direction and Innovation. Despite a slight dip in Q1 2024 revenue to ₹34.09 billion, net income rose to ₹4.51 billion, indicating robust profitability prospects.

NSEI:GODREJCP Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Varun Beverages Limited, with a market cap of ₹2.07 trillion, operates as the franchisee for PepsiCo's carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages.

Operations: The company's primary revenue segment is the manufacturing and sale of beverages, generating ₹180.52 billion.

Insider Ownership: 36.3%

Varun Beverages demonstrates strong growth potential with high insider ownership. The company's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 22.3% annually, outpacing the Indian market's 16.9%. Recent financial results show substantial revenue growth to ₹73.78 billion for Q2 2024, up from ₹57.41 billion a year ago, and net income rising to ₹12.53 billion from ₹9.94 billion last year. However, it maintains a high level of debt which could impact future financial flexibility.

NSEI:VBL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

