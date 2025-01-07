3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And Up To 108% Earnings Growth

As global markets navigate mixed signals, with U.S. stocks closing out a strong year despite recent fluctuations and economic indicators showing varied trends, investors are keenly observing growth companies that demonstrate resilience and potential for expansion. In such an environment, firms with high insider ownership often stand out as promising candidates for growth, as they typically align management interests with those of shareholders, fostering confidence in their long-term strategies.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 39.9% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 37.3% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 29.7% 24.8% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.2% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 27.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 131.1% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 66.7% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Zhejiang Power New Energy Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of lithium-ion battery ternary cathode material precursors in China and has a market cap of approximately CN¥2.07 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Specialty Chemicals segment, amounting to CN¥1.29 billion.

Insider Ownership: 33.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 108.4% p.a.

Zhejiang Power New Energy, despite reporting a net loss of CNY 400.18 million for the first nine months of 2024, is forecasted to achieve significant growth with expected annual revenue increases of 25.7%, outpacing the broader Chinese market. The company has completed share buybacks totaling CNY 34.45 million but shows no substantial insider trading activity in recent months. While profitability is anticipated within three years, its return on equity remains low at a projected 3.3%.

SHSE:688184 Ownership Breakdown as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells diagnostic ultrasound systems both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥2.67 billion.