3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership Expecting Up To 98% Earnings Growth

As global markets navigate the complexities of rising U.S. Treasury yields and tepid economic growth, investors are keenly observing how these factors impact stock performance, particularly in the U.S., where large-cap stocks have shown resilience compared to their small-cap counterparts. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often signal strong alignment between management and shareholder interests, potentially offering robust earnings growth despite broader market challenges.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3) 11.9% 21.1% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 34% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 35.6% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.4% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.9% 95% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 55.1% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 81.4%

Click here to see the full list of 1513 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hana Materials Inc. manufactures and sells silicon electrodes and rings in South Korea, with a market cap of ₩559.98 billion.

Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of ₩): Silicon electrodes and rings are the primary revenue segments.

Insider Ownership: 12.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 49.3% p.a.

Hana Materials is trading significantly below its estimated fair value and is expected to experience robust earnings growth of 49.3% annually over the next three years, outpacing the broader KR market. Despite this growth potential, profit margins have decreased from last year, and the company carries a high level of debt. Recent buybacks indicate shareholder value efforts, with 109,720 shares repurchased for KRW 3.09 billion under a longstanding plan.

KOSDAQ:A166090 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Beisen Holding Limited is an investment holding company that offers cloud-based human capital management solutions for enterprises in the People's Republic of China, with a market cap of HK$2.43 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segment consists of providing cloud-based human capital management solutions and related professional services, amounting to CN¥854.74 million.