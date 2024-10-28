3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership Expecting Up To 98% Earnings Growth

In This Article:
As global markets navigate the complexities of rising U.S. Treasury yields and tepid economic growth, investors are keenly observing how these factors impact stock performance, particularly in the U.S., where large-cap stocks have shown resilience compared to their small-cap counterparts. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often signal strong alignment between management and shareholder interests, potentially offering robust earnings growth despite broader market challenges.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3)
|
11.9%
|
21.1%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
34%
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
35.6%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
30.4%
|
Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO)
|
13.9%
|
95%
|
Pharma Mar (BME:PHM)
|
11.8%
|
55.1%
|
Adveritas (ASX:AV1)
|
21.2%
|
144.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
107.6%
|
EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH)
|
32.8%
|
81.4%
Click here to see the full list of 1513 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.
Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.
Hana Materials
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Hana Materials Inc. manufactures and sells silicon electrodes and rings in South Korea, with a market cap of ₩559.98 billion.
Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of ₩): Silicon electrodes and rings are the primary revenue segments.
Insider Ownership: 12.6%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 49.3% p.a.
Hana Materials is trading significantly below its estimated fair value and is expected to experience robust earnings growth of 49.3% annually over the next three years, outpacing the broader KR market. Despite this growth potential, profit margins have decreased from last year, and the company carries a high level of debt. Recent buybacks indicate shareholder value efforts, with 109,720 shares repurchased for KRW 3.09 billion under a longstanding plan.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Hana Materials stock in this growth report.
-
The valuation report we've compiled suggests that Hana Materials' current price could be quite moderate.
Beisen Holding
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Beisen Holding Limited is an investment holding company that offers cloud-based human capital management solutions for enterprises in the People's Republic of China, with a market cap of HK$2.43 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segment consists of providing cloud-based human capital management solutions and related professional services, amounting to CN¥854.74 million.
Insider Ownership: 32%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 98.7% p.a.
Beisen Holding's revenue is forecast to grow at 14.9% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market average of 7.4%. The company is expected to become profitable within three years, indicating above-average market growth potential. Insider activity shows substantial buying over the past three months, suggesting confidence in future prospects. However, the forecasted Return on Equity remains low at 8.1% in three years, which could be a concern for long-term investors seeking high returns.
-
Take a closer look at Beisen Holding's potential here in our earnings growth report.
-
The analysis detailed in our Beisen Holding valuation report hints at an inflated share price compared to its estimated value.
CURVES HOLDINGS
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: CURVES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. operates and manages women's fitness clubs under the Curves brand in Japan, with a market cap of ¥72.27 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue of ¥35.47 billion from its women's fitness club operations under the Curves brand in Japan.
Insider Ownership: 17.5%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 10.9% p.a.
CURVES HOLDINGS is positioned for growth with forecasted earnings and revenue increases of 10.9% and 7.9% annually, respectively, outpacing the JP market averages. The company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, enhancing its appeal as a value investment. Recent dividend guidance indicates stability with an increase to JPY 8 per share for the upcoming quarter. However, insider activity lacks substantial recent buying or selling data which could impact investor confidence.
-
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in CURVES HOLDINGS' earnings growth report.
-
Our valuation report here indicates CURVES HOLDINGS may be undervalued.
Next Steps
-
Navigate through the entire inventory of 1513 Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership here.
-
Are these companies part of your investment strategy? Use Simply Wall St to consolidate your holdings into a portfolio and gain insights with our comprehensive analysis tools.
-
Discover a world of investment opportunities with Simply Wall St's free app and access unparalleled stock analysis across all markets.
Searching for a Fresh Perspective?
-
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
-
Diversify your portfolio with solid dividend payers offering reliable income streams to weather potential market turbulence.
-
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.
Companies discussed in this article include KOSDAQ:A166090 SEHK:9669 and TSE:7085.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com