3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On Euronext Paris

As the French CAC 40 Index experiences a notable rise, buoyed by hopes of interest rate cuts and China's economic stimulus measures, investors are increasingly focusing on growth opportunities within the region. In this context, companies with high insider ownership often attract attention as they can indicate strong alignment between management and shareholder interests, potentially offering resilience in fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In France

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Groupe OKwind Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALOKW) 20.6% 36% VusionGroup (ENXTPA:VU) 13.4% 81.8% Icape Holding (ENXTPA:ALICA) 30.2% 33.9% Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) 21.4% 26.6% La Française de l'Energie (ENXTPA:FDE) 19.9% 31.9% S.M.A.I.O (ENXTPA:ALSMA) 17.4% 35.2% STIF Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALSTI) 16.4% 28.5% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 11.9% 64% Munic (ENXTPA:ALMUN) 29.2% 150% MedinCell (ENXTPA:MEDCL) 15.8% 93.9%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Exclusive Networks SA is a global cybersecurity specialist focusing on digital infrastructure, with a market cap of approximately €2.14 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its operations across different regions, with €480 million from APAC, €4.19 billion from EMEA, and €705 million from the Americas.

Insider Ownership: 13.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 33.5% p.a.

Exclusive Networks is poised for significant earnings growth, forecasted at 33.5% annually, outpacing the French market's average. The company is currently undergoing a transition as Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Permira plan to take it private in a deal valuing it at €2.2 billion. This transaction includes an exceptional distribution of €5.29 per share and represents a premium on its previous share price, with regulatory approvals pending completion by early 2025.

ENXTPA:EXN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MedinCell S.A. is a pharmaceutical company in France that develops long-acting injectables across various therapeutic areas, with a market cap of €450.86 million.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its Pharmaceuticals segment, which generated €11.95 million.

Insider Ownership: 15.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 93.9% p.a.

MedinCell is forecasted for impressive growth, with earnings expected to rise 93.95% annually and revenue projected to grow at 46.2% per year, surpassing the French market's average. The company recently restructured its governance, appointing a new Board of Directors and CEO. A strategic alliance with AbbVie could yield up to $1.9 billion in milestones, enhancing MedinCell's innovative drug delivery technology platform and ensuring substantial future revenue streams through royalties and product commercialization.

ENXTPA:MEDCL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: OVH Groupe S.A. is a global provider of public and private cloud services, shared hosting, and dedicated server solutions with a market cap of €1.28 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include €169.01 million from public cloud services, €589.61 million from private cloud offerings, and €185.43 million from web cloud and related services.

Insider Ownership: 10.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 101.1% p.a.

OVH Groupe is positioned for growth, with revenue projected to increase by 9.7% annually, outpacing the French market's average. Despite a volatile share price recently, OVH is expected to transition to profitability within three years, indicating robust earnings growth at 101.12% per year. Trading at 25.8% below its estimated fair value suggests potential upside. However, Return on Equity forecasts remain low at 1.7%, and no recent insider trading activity has been reported.

ENXTPA:OVH Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

