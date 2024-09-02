3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On Euronext Amsterdam Growing Earnings Up To 108%

As European markets continue to rally, buoyed by sharply slower inflation and the prospect of interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank, investors are increasingly focused on growth opportunities. In this favorable economic climate, high insider ownership can be a strong indicator of confidence in a company's future performance.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 36.7% 79.2% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 33.2% 107.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 78.3% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 108.4% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.6% 36.4%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, sells, leases, and services reverse vending machines for collecting and processing used beverage containers primarily in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe with a market cap of €337.49 million.

Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of €): Envipco generates revenue from designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, marketing, selling, leasing, and servicing reverse vending machines for used beverage containers primarily in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 36.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 79.2% p.a.

Envipco Holding, a growth company with high insider ownership in the Netherlands, has seen its revenue grow 34.8% annually, outpacing the Dutch market's 9.7%. Despite recent volatility and past shareholder dilution, it trades at 63.4% below estimated fair value and became profitable this year. Earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 79.2% per year, well above the market average of 19.6%. Recent changes include new board appointments and an auditor shift to BDO Audit & Assurance N.V., alongside amendments to its articles of association approved in August 2024.

ENXTAM:ENVI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc, with a market cap of €271.79 million, provides software-as-a-service solutions for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union.

Operations: The company's revenue segment consists of €42.50 million from Software & Programming.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 108.4% p.a.

MotorK, with high insider ownership, is projected to see revenue growth of 22.1% per year, significantly outpacing the Dutch market's 9.7%. Although it has faced shareholder dilution and remains unprofitable, earnings are expected to grow by 108.44% annually and become profitable within three years. Recent financial results show a slight decrease in sales to €21.46 million for H1 2024 with a reduced net loss of €6.48 million. A new CFO appointment was also announced in July 2024.

ENXTAM:MTRK Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of €623.12 million.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Parcels (€2.28 billion) and Mail in The Netherlands (€1.35 billion).

Insider Ownership: 35.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 36.4% p.a.

PostNL, with substantial insider ownership, reported Q2 2024 sales of €793 million, up from €768 million a year ago. However, net income slightly decreased to €10 million. For H1 2024, the company saw a net loss of €9 million despite revenue growth. PostNL's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 36.38% annually over the next three years but revenue growth is expected to lag behind the market at 2.6% per year.

ENXTAM:PNL Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

