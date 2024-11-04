3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And Earnings Growth Up To 102%

In a week marked by heightened economic and earnings activity, global markets experienced mixed results, with major indexes like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P MidCap 400 reaching record highs before retreating. Amidst this backdrop of cautious optimism and fluctuating market conditions, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can offer unique insights into potential investment opportunities, as these firms often demonstrate strong alignment between management interests and shareholder value.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3)
|
17.3%
|
21.1%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
34%
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26.3%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
33%
|
Pharma Mar (BME:PHM)
|
11.8%
|
55.1%
|
Alkami Technology (NasdaqGS:ALKT)
|
11.2%
|
98.6%
|
Adveritas (ASX:AV1)
|
21.2%
|
144.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
107.6%
|
EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH)
|
32.8%
|
81.4%
|
Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO)
|
13.9%
|
95%
Click here to see the full list of 1541 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.
Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.
Seojin SystemLtd
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Seojin System Co., Ltd operates in the telecom industry, offering equipment such as repeaters, mechanical products, and LED devices, with a market cap of ₩1.60 trillion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments include the EMS Division, contributing ₩1.52 billion, and the Semiconductor segment, adding ₩169.98 million.
Insider Ownership: 30.7%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 49.1% p.a.
Seojin System Ltd. demonstrates strong growth potential, with earnings forecast to grow 49.13% annually and revenue expected to increase by 33.4% per year, outpacing the Korean market's average growth rates. Despite being undervalued at 82.1% below its estimated fair value and analysts predicting a 37% stock price rise, the company faces challenges with shareholder dilution and interest payments not well covered by earnings.
-
Click here to discover the nuances of Seojin SystemLtd with our detailed analytical future growth report.
-
Our expertly prepared valuation report Seojin SystemLtd implies its share price may be lower than expected.
Sensirion Holding
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Sensirion Holding AG, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the global development, production, sale, and servicing of sensor systems, modules, and components with a market cap of CHF1.01 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its sensor systems, modules, and components segment, totaling CHF237.91 million.
Insider Ownership: 19.9%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 102.7% p.a.
Sensirion Holding shows potential as a growth company with earnings expected to grow significantly by 102.68% annually, although recent results showed a net loss of CHF 36.01 million for the half year ended June 30, 2024. The stock is trading at a substantial discount of 44.9% below its estimated fair value, and analysts anticipate a price increase of 26.7%. However, revenue growth is forecasted at only 13.9% per year, which may limit upside potential.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of Sensirion Holding with our comprehensive analyst estimates report here.
-
Insights from our recent valuation report point to the potential undervaluation of Sensirion Holding shares in the market.
Fujio Food Group
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Fujio Food Group Inc. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥63.64 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Directly Managed Business, contributing ¥28.77 billion, and the FC Business, which accounts for ¥1.60 billion.
Insider Ownership: 29.5%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 75.6% p.a.
Fujio Food Group's revenue is expected to grow at 6.5% annually, outpacing the Japanese market's 4.2% growth rate, and it aims to become profitable within three years, surpassing average market expectations. The stock trades at a 23.5% discount to its estimated fair value, indicating potential undervaluation. Despite no significant insider trading in recent months, projected earnings growth of 75.57% per year highlights strong future prospects for investors focused on growth companies with high insider ownership.
-
Dive into the specifics of Fujio Food Group here with our thorough growth forecast report.
-
Our valuation report here indicates Fujio Food Group may be overvalued.
Turning Ideas Into Actions
-
Unlock more gems! Our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener has unearthed 1538 more companies for you to explore.Click here to unveil our expertly curated list of 1541 Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership.
-
Already own these companies? Link your portfolio to Simply Wall St and get alerts on any new warning signs to your stocks.
-
Invest smarter with the free Simply Wall St app providing detailed insights into every stock market around the globe.
Want To Explore Some Alternatives?
-
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
-
Diversify your portfolio with solid dividend payers offering reliable income streams to weather potential market turbulence.
-
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.
Companies discussed in this article include KOSDAQ:A178320 SWX:SENS and TSE:2752.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com