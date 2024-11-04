3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And Earnings Growth Up To 102%

In a week marked by heightened economic and earnings activity, global markets experienced mixed results, with major indexes like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P MidCap 400 reaching record highs before retreating. Amidst this backdrop of cautious optimism and fluctuating market conditions, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can offer unique insights into potential investment opportunities, as these firms often demonstrate strong alignment between management interests and shareholder value.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3) 17.3% 21.1% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 34% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 55.1% Alkami Technology (NasdaqGS:ALKT) 11.2% 98.6% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 81.4% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.9% 95%

Click here to see the full list of 1541 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Seojin System Co., Ltd operates in the telecom industry, offering equipment such as repeaters, mechanical products, and LED devices, with a market cap of ₩1.60 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include the EMS Division, contributing ₩1.52 billion, and the Semiconductor segment, adding ₩169.98 million.

Insider Ownership: 30.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 49.1% p.a.

Seojin System Ltd. demonstrates strong growth potential, with earnings forecast to grow 49.13% annually and revenue expected to increase by 33.4% per year, outpacing the Korean market's average growth rates. Despite being undervalued at 82.1% below its estimated fair value and analysts predicting a 37% stock price rise, the company faces challenges with shareholder dilution and interest payments not well covered by earnings.

KOSDAQ:A178320 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sensirion Holding AG, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the global development, production, sale, and servicing of sensor systems, modules, and components with a market cap of CHF1.01 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its sensor systems, modules, and components segment, totaling CHF237.91 million.