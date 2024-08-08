3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On Indian Exchange Growing Earnings At 65%

Over the last 7 days, the Indian market has dropped 4.7%, but it remains up 39% over the past year, with earnings expected to grow by 17% annually in the coming years. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly attractive as they often signal strong confidence from those closest to the business and potential for sustained performance.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 35% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.6% 30.1% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.6% 35.7% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 10.8% 27.2% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 31.9% 20.7% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 23.8% JNK India (NSEI:JNKINDIA) 20.9% 31.8% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 35.8% KEI Industries (BSE:517569) 19.1% 20.3% Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% 43.6%

Click here to see the full list of 89 stocks from our Fast Growing Indian Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, along with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹966.28 billion.

Operations: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited generates revenue from three primary segments: Healthcare Services (₹99.39 billion), Retail Health & Diagnostics (₹13.64 billion), and Digital Health & Pharmacy Distribution (₹78.27 billion).

Insider Ownership: 10.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 33% p.a.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is forecast to achieve significant earnings growth of 33% per year, outpacing the Indian market's 16.7%. Revenue is also expected to grow at 15.8% annually, faster than the market's 9.9%. The company has demonstrated strong historical performance with a 25% annual earnings growth over the past five years and high insider ownership. Recent news includes potential M&A activity involving Jaypee Healthcare and a recommended dividend increase for FY2023-24.

NSEI:APOLLOHOSP Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Godrej Consumer Products Limited is a fast-moving consumer goods company that manufactures and markets personal care and home care products in India, Africa, Indonesia, the Middle East, the United States of America, and internationally with a market cap of ₹1.54 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include the manufacturing of personal, household, and hair care products, generating ₹140.96 billion.

Insider Ownership: 13.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 59.6% p.a.

Godrej Consumer Products demonstrates robust growth potential with forecasted annual earnings growth of 59.64%, despite revenue growing slower than the Indian market at 9.4%. The company recently announced a significant diversification into the pet care industry, investing ₹5 billion over five years. High insider ownership aligns management interests with shareholders. Recent executive changes include appointing Tejal Jariwala as Company Secretary and an interim dividend declaration of ₹5 per share for FY2024-25.

NSEI:GODREJCP Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: One97 Communications Limited offers payment, commerce and cloud, and financial services to consumers and merchants in India, with a market cap of ₹310.62 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include ₹91.38 billion from data processing.

Insider Ownership: 20.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 65.5% p.a.

One97 Communications, despite recent financial setbacks with a net loss of ₹8.39 billion for Q1 2024 and declining revenues, remains a significant growth company due to its high insider ownership. The strategic partnership with FlixBus aims to expand Paytm's travel services, potentially driving future growth. Regulatory penalties and ongoing M&A discussions reflect the company's dynamic business environment. The launch of 'Paytm Health Saathi' underscores its commitment to supporting merchant partners, enhancing resilience and business continuity.

NSEI:PAYTM Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

