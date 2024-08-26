3 German Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued In August 2024

As the European economy shows signs of optimism with the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index and Germany’s DAX both rising in August 2024, investors are increasingly looking for opportunities within this buoyant market environment. With interest rate cuts anticipated from both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial as these conditions could potentially enhance their value. In such a climate, a good stock is typically characterized by strong fundamentals, solid earnings potential, and resilience to economic fluctuations—factors that can help it capitalize on favorable market trends.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Germany

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Bertrandt (XTRA:BDT) €24.60 €42.32 41.9% technotrans (XTRA:TTR1) €17.20 €30.22 43.1% MBB (XTRA:MBB) €105.00 €195.28 46.2% M1 Kliniken (XTRA:M12) €14.15 €23.69 40.3% Friedrich Vorwerk Group (XTRA:VH2) €21.85 €36.70 40.5% RENK Group (DB:R3NK) €24.975 €43.17 42.1% Schweizer Electronic (XTRA:SCE) €4.50 €7.64 41.1% MTU Aero Engines (XTRA:MTX) €267.50 €491.50 45.6% Dr. Hönle (XTRA:HNL) €15.70 €28.40 44.7% elumeo (XTRA:ELB) €2.32 €3.93 41%

Click here to see the full list of 28 stocks from our Undervalued German Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Overview: Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft offers engineering services and has a market cap of €248.60 million.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Digital Engineering (€640.06 million), Physical Engineering (€253.89 million), and Electrical Systems/Electronics (€409.76 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 41.9%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft is trading at €24.6, significantly below its estimated fair value of €42.32, indicating potential undervaluation based on discounted cash flows. Despite a low forecasted Return on Equity (10.6%) and slower revenue growth (5.3% per year), the company's earnings are expected to grow significantly at 60.1% annually, outpacing the German market's 19.8%. Recent earnings reports show increased sales but a net loss for Q3 and reduced net income over nine months compared to last year.

XTRA:BDT Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Basler Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells digital cameras for professional users in Germany and internationally, with a market cap of €308.66 million.

Operations: Revenue from the camera segment amounts to €180.06 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 28.7%

Basler Aktiengesellschaft is trading at €10.04, significantly below its estimated fair value of €14.09, suggesting it may be undervalued based on discounted cash flows. The company is forecast to become profitable in the next three years with earnings expected to grow 99.19% annually, outpacing the German market's growth rate of 5.1%. However, recent earnings reports show a net loss of €3.37 million for H1 2024 compared to a smaller loss last year.

XTRA:BSL Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: MAX Automation SE, with a market cap of €244.98 million, provides automation solutions for various industries including automotive, electrical, recycling, packaging, and medical technology across Germany and internationally.

Operations: MAX Automation SE's revenue segments include €52.18 million from Elwema, €6.83 million from AIM Micro, €54.61 million from NSM + Jücker, €111.47 million from Bdtronic Group, and €170.18 million from Vecoplan Group, with Ma Micro Group - Discontinued Operation contributing an additional €33.92 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 26.8%

MAX Automation is trading at €5.94, well below its estimated fair value of €8.12, indicating it is undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a challenging earnings report with net income dropping to €0.361 million in Q2 2024 from €15.35 million a year ago, the company is forecast to grow earnings by 69.44% annually and become profitable within three years, surpassing average market growth expectations.

XTRA:MXHN Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Reveal the 28 hidden gems among our Undervalued German Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener

