3 German Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership

As Germany's DAX reaches new highs amid easing inflation, investors are increasingly interested in growth stocks with strong insider ownership. In this favorable market environment, companies where insiders hold significant stakes often signal confidence in the business's future prospects and alignment with shareholder interests.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Germany

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth pferdewetten.de (XTRA:EMH) 26.8% 70.6% Stemmer Imaging (XTRA:S9I) 25.1% 23.2% Deutsche Beteiligungs (XTRA:DBAN) 39.5% 54.1% Exasol (XTRA:EXL) 25.3% 117.1% adidas (XTRA:ADS) 16.6% 41.8% Alelion Energy Systems (DB:2FZ) 37.4% 106.6% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) 30.9% 20.1% Beyond Frames Entertainment (DB:8WP) 10.8% 112.2% R. STAHL (XTRA:RSL2) 37.9% 59.3% Friedrich Vorwerk Group (XTRA:VH2) 18% 24.6%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: adidas AG, with a market cap of €41.07 billion, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products globally across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific region, and Latin America.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are as follows: Greater China: €3.26 billion, Latin America: €2.39 billion, and North America: €5.07 billion.

Insider Ownership: 16.6%

adidas AG demonstrates strong growth potential with high insider ownership, evidenced by significant earnings growth of 41.8% per year, outpacing the German market's 19.7%. Recent Q2 2024 results showed sales at €5.82 billion and net income at €190 million, both improving from last year. The company raised its full-year guidance, expecting operating profit to reach around €1 billion despite unfavorable currency effects impacting profitability and gross margins in 2024.

XTRA:ADS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Brockhaus Technologies AG is a private equity firm with a market cap of approximately €297.76 million.

Operations: Brockhaus Technologies generates revenue primarily from its Security Technologies segment (€37.03 million) and Financial Technologies segment (€174.59 million).

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

Brockhaus Technologies shows promise as a growth company with high insider ownership. Despite a net loss of €6.65 million for H1 2024, revenue increased to €109.49 million from €84.64 million year-over-year, and the company expects annual revenue to reach up to €240 million in 2024 and up to €320 million in 2025. Forecasts indicate earnings growth of 93% per year, with profitability anticipated within three years, outpacing the German market's average growth rate.

XTRA:BKHT Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Verve Group SE operates a software platform for the automated buying and selling of digital advertising space in North America and Europe, with a market cap of €594.48 million.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Demand Side Platforms (DSP) at €57.59 million and Supply Side Platforms (SSP) at €341.35 million.

Insider Ownership: 25.1%

Verve Group has demonstrated strong growth potential with high insider ownership. Recent earnings results show sales of €102.82 million for Q2 2024, up from €82.56 million a year ago, and net income rising to €6.26 million from €1.74 million. The company raised its 2024 revenue guidance to €400-420 million and recently appointed Alex Stil as Chief Commercial Officer to drive further expansion in digital media and ad technology sectors.

XTRA:M8G Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

