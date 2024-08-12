3 German Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 7.0%

As the European markets show mixed signals with Germany's DAX gaining 0.35%, investors are increasingly looking for stable income sources amid economic uncertainties. Dividend stocks can offer a reliable stream of income, especially in volatile market conditions, making them a compelling choice for many. When evaluating dividend stocks, it's essential to consider factors such as the company's payout ratio, dividend history, and overall financial health. In this article, we will explore three German dividend stocks that are yielding up to 7.0%.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Germany

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Allianz (XTRA:ALV) 5.39% ★★★★★★ Deutsche Post (XTRA:DHL) 5.11% ★★★★★★ Talanx (XTRA:TLX) 3.60% ★★★★★☆ Brenntag (XTRA:BNR) 3.30% ★★★★★☆ Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) 9.17% ★★★★★☆ Südzucker (XTRA:SZU) 7.53% ★★★★★☆ INDUS Holding (XTRA:INH) 5.87% ★★★★★☆ MLP (XTRA:MLP) 5.24% ★★★★★☆ FRoSTA (DB:NLM) 3.45% ★★★★★☆ Uzin Utz (XTRA:UZU) 3.36% ★★★★★☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: FRoSTA Aktiengesellschaft, with a market cap of €395.13 million, develops, produces, and markets frozen food products across Germany, Poland, Austria, Italy, and Eastern Europe.

Operations: FRoSTA Aktiengesellschaft generates revenue from developing, producing, and marketing frozen food products in Germany, Poland, Austria, Italy, and Eastern Europe.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

FRoSTA has shown consistent earnings growth, averaging 16% annually over the past five years. Its dividend payments have been stable and growing for the past decade, with a current yield of 3.45%. The dividends are well-covered by both earnings (payout ratio: 40%) and free cash flows (cash payout ratio: 19.3%). Recent half-year results reported net income of €15.5 million on revenue of €319.81 million, indicating steady performance despite slight sales fluctuations.

DB:NLM Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft, with a market cap of €247.59 million, provides engineering services.

Operations: Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft's revenue segments include Digital Engineering (€640.06 million), Physical Engineering (€253.89 million), and Electrical Systems/Electronics (€409.76 million).

Dividend Yield: 4.9%

Bertrandt's recent earnings report shows a mixed picture for dividend investors. While sales have grown to €294.67 million in Q3 2024 from €285.09 million a year ago, the company reported a net loss of €6.95 million compared to a net income of €4.71 million last year, indicating volatility in profitability. Despite an unstable dividend track record and volatile payments over the past decade, Bertrandt's dividends are well-covered by both earnings (payout ratio: 71.1%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 26.8%).

XTRA:BDT Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG is a publicly owned investment manager with a market cap of €134.65 million.

Operations: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG generates its revenue from Management Services (€30.83 million) and Transaction Services (€7.73 million).

Dividend Yield: 7.1%

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital's dividend payments have increased over the past two years and are covered by both earnings (payout ratio: 72.6%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 73.6%). Despite being in the top 25% of dividend payers in Germany, MPCK has an unstable dividend track record due to its short history of payments. The stock trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, offering good relative value compared to peers.

XTRA:MPCK Dividend History as at Aug 2024

