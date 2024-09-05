3 German Dividend Stocks To Watch Yielding Up To 7.1%

As European inflation nears the central bank’s target and Germany's DAX reaches new heights, investors are increasingly looking for stable income sources amidst market fluctuations. In this context, dividend stocks offer a compelling option, providing regular income streams while potentially benefiting from capital appreciation. When considering dividend stocks in today's market environment, it's crucial to look for companies with strong financial health and consistent payout histories.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Germany

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Allianz (XTRA:ALV) 4.89% ★★★★★★ MLP (XTRA:MLP) 5.28% ★★★★★☆ OVB Holding (XTRA:O4B) 4.74% ★★★★★☆ SAF-Holland (XTRA:SFQ) 5.07% ★★★★★☆ Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) 8.70% ★★★★★☆ Südzucker (XTRA:SZU) 7.41% ★★★★★☆ DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (XTRA:DAM) 7.19% ★★★★★☆ Uzin Utz (XTRA:UZU) 3.36% ★★★★★☆ MVV Energie (XTRA:MVV1) 3.81% ★★★★★☆ FRoSTA (DB:NLM) 3.42% ★★★★★☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (XTRA:DAM) develops, manufactures, and distributes flatbed displays, monitors, electronic subassemblies, and information systems in Germany and internationally with a market cap of €98.03 million.

Operations: DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen generates revenue from two main segments: €96.65 million from Systems and €161.99 million from Displays.

Dividend Yield: 7.2%

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen offers a high dividend yield of 7.19%, placing it in the top 25% of German dividend payers. Despite a reasonable payout ratio of 64% and strong cash flow coverage (19.5%), its dividends have been volatile over the past decade, with recent earnings showing a decline. The company's price-to-earnings ratio is attractively low at 8.9x, but profit margins have decreased from last year’s figures.

XTRA:DAM Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: technotrans SE is a global technology and services company with a market cap of €118.47 million.

Operations: technotrans SE generates revenue from two main segments: €62.21 million from Services and €184.28 million from Technology.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

technotrans SE's dividend sustainability is supported by a moderate payout ratio of 56.7% and a cash payout ratio of 32.3%, indicating dividends are well covered by both earnings and cash flows. However, its dividend yield of 3.62% is below the top quartile in Germany, and the company's dividend history has been volatile over the past decade despite some growth in payments. Earnings are projected to grow at an annual rate of 26.14%.

XTRA:TTR1 Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Uzin Utz SE develops, manufactures, and sells construction chemical system products in Germany, the United States, Netherlands, and internationally with a market cap of €240.11 million.

Operations: Uzin Utz SE's revenue segments include Western Europe (€81.64 million), South/Eastern Europe (€27.70 million), USA - Laying Systems (€73.60 million), Netherlands - Wholesale (€33.66 million), Germany - Laying Systems (€209.68 million), Netherlands - Laying Systems (€83.59 million), Germany - Machinery and Tools (€31.94 million), and Germany - Surface Care and Refinement (€34.21 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Uzin Utz SE's recent earnings report shows stable revenue at €242.86 million and a net income increase to €12.38 million for the half year ended June 30, 2024. The company's dividend is well-covered by both earnings (payout ratio: 33.8%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 19.9%), with a reliable history of growth over the past decade. However, its dividend yield of 3.36% is lower than the top quartile in Germany, though it offers good value with a P/E ratio of 10x compared to the market average of 16.9x.

XTRA:UZU Dividend History as at Sep 2024

