3 Euronext Paris Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership Expecting 25% Earnings Growth

As European markets navigate mixed earnings reports and economic uncertainties, the French CAC 40 Index has recently experienced slight declines. Despite these challenges, growth companies with high insider ownership continue to attract attention for their potential resilience and long-term prospects. In this article, we will explore three Euronext Paris growth stocks that boast significant insider ownership and are anticipating a 25% earnings growth. High insider ownership often signals confidence in the company's future, making these stocks noteworthy in today's fluctuating market environment.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In France

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Groupe OKwind Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALOKW) 24.8% 36% VusionGroup (ENXTPA:VU) 13.5% 25.7% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 11.9% 63% Icape Holding (ENXTPA:ALICA) 30.2% 35.1% Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) 21.4% 27.5% La Française de l'Energie (ENXTPA:FDE) 19.9% 31.9% STIF Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALSTI) 10.7% 28.5% Munic (ENXTPA:ALMUN) 29.4% 149.2% OSE Immunotherapeutics (ENXTPA:OSE) 25.6% 5.9% MedinCell (ENXTPA:MEDCL) 16.4% 69.6%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MedinCell S.A. is a pharmaceutical company in France that develops long-acting injectables across various therapeutic areas, with a market cap of €468.46 million.

Operations: MedinCell generates €11.95 million in revenue from its pharmaceuticals segment.

Insider Ownership: 16.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 69.6% p.a.

MedinCell, a French growth company with high insider ownership, is forecast to achieve substantial revenue growth of 44.7% annually and become profitable within three years. Despite recent setbacks in product trials, such as the F14 Phase 3 trial for knee pain not meeting its primary endpoint, MedinCell's innovative technologies like BEPO® and SteadyTeq™ show promise. Trading at 8.4% below its estimated fair value, the company remains a compelling investment prospect amidst ongoing developments.

ENXTPA:MEDCL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: OVH Groupe S.A. offers public and private cloud services, shared hosting, and dedicated server solutions globally, with a market cap of approximately €1.11 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Public Cloud (€169.01 million), Private Cloud (€589.61 million), and Web Cloud & Other (€185.43 million).

Insider Ownership: 10.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 101.1% p.a.

OVH Groupe is forecast to grow revenue at 10% annually and become profitable within three years, outperforming the French market's growth rate. Recent innovations include the launch of ADV-Gen3 Bare Metal servers powered by AMD EPYC 4004 processors, enhancing performance and sustainability. Despite a volatile share price, OVH trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value. The company also recently appointed Celine Choussy as chief marketing officer to bolster its brand and communication efforts.

ENXTPA:OVH Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: VusionGroup S.A. offers digitalization solutions for commerce across Europe, Asia, and North America, with a market cap of €2.06 billion.

Operations: The company generates €801.96 million in revenue from installing and maintaining electronic shelf labels.

Insider Ownership: 13.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 25.7% p.a.

VusionGroup's earnings are forecast to grow at 25.7% annually, significantly outpacing the French market's 11.9%. Recent earnings surged by 320.8%, and revenue is expected to grow faster than the market at 21.3% per year. Despite high volatility in its share price, analysts agree on a potential 49.3% rise in stock value. The recent implementation of digital solutions for Hy-Vee highlights VusionGroup's innovative approach and growth potential in retail technology solutions.

ENXTPA:VU Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

