3 Euronext Amsterdam Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership Expecting Up To 79% Earnings Growth

The Euronext Amsterdam has been experiencing notable optimism, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts from major central banks, including the European Central Bank. Amidst this backdrop, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly attractive as they often signal strong confidence from those closest to the business and may offer robust earnings potential.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 36.7% 79.2% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 33.2% 107.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 78.3% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 108.4% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.8% 36.4%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basic-Fit N.V., with a market cap of €1.52 billion, operates fitness clubs through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Revenue segments for Basic-Fit N.V. include €505.17 million from Benelux and €626.41 million from France, Spain, and Germany.

Insider Ownership: 12%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 78.3% p.a.

Basic-Fit is experiencing robust growth, with revenue forecast to grow at 15.1% per year and earnings at 78.3% per year, both outpacing the Dutch market. Recent earnings reports show a turnaround with net income of €4.18 million compared to a net loss last year. Despite lower profit margins and interest payments not well covered by earnings, insider ownership remains high with recent buying activity indicating confidence in the company's future prospects.

ENXTAM:BFIT Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. designs, manufactures, and services reverse vending machines for collecting and processing used beverage containers, primarily operating in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe with a market cap of €305.76 million.

Operations: Envipco Holding generates revenue from designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, marketing, selling, leasing, and servicing reverse vending machines that collect and process used beverage containers across the Netherlands, North America, and the rest of Europe.

Insider Ownership: 36.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 79.2% p.a.

Envipco Holding is poised for significant growth, with earnings forecasted to increase 79.22% annually over the next three years and revenue expected to grow 34.8% per year, outpacing the Dutch market. Despite recent shareholder dilution and a highly volatile share price, insider buying activity suggests confidence in its future prospects. Recent earnings reports show improved financial performance, with net losses narrowing significantly compared to last year. Recent board appointments and auditor changes further signal strategic adjustments for continued growth.

ENXTAM:ENVI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of approximately €615.54 million.

Operations: PostNL's revenue segments include Parcels (€2.28 billion) and Mail in The Netherlands (€1.35 billion).

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 36.4% p.a.

PostNL's recent earnings report shows modest revenue growth but declining net income, with sales for Q2 2024 at €793 million and a net income of €10 million. Despite a high debt level, the company completed a €300 million sustainability-linked bond offering. Insider ownership remains strong, and earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 36.38% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Dutch market's average profit growth rate. The stock trades well below its estimated fair value but has shown high volatility recently.

ENXTAM:PNL Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

