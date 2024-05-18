3 Electric Cars That Are More Unreliable Than Traditional Gas Vehicles

©iStock.com

If you own an electric vehicle and are having problems with it, you’re definitely not alone.

In fact, according to Consumer Reports, “Electric vehicle owners continue to report far more problems with their vehicles than owners of conventional cars or hybrids.”

Just how bad is the situation for some drivers? The Consumer Reports annual car reliability survey showed that, on average, EVs from the past three model years had nearly 80% more problems than conventional cars.

The survey looked at 20 potential problem areas, including electric motors, engines, transmission and infotainment systems. EV owners reported the most frequent problems with battery and charging systems, along with flaws in how the body panels and interior parts fit together, according to CBS News.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Why does this vehicle make the list? Overall, Mercedes-Benz ranked among the lowest brands for reliability according to Consumer Reports, which said, “The brakes feel disconcertingly spongy” with the EQS 580.

Rivian R1S

Consumer Reports said some of the problems with EVs come from the fact that many today are being made by legacy automakers that are new to the technology or by companies that are new to making cars. Rivian may be a case in point here.

Rivian is ranked among the lowest brands for reliability by Consumer Reports. That includes the R1S and the R1T models. When it comes specifically to the R1S, according to the report, “The ride is too stiff, the electric-motor whine is noticeable at low speeds, and the regenerative braking is too strong, which makes it difficult to drive the SUV smoothly.”

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen also ranked among the lowest brands for reliability. Among its offerings is the ID.4 EV. While this vehicle is roomy, it’s also reported to have very unintuitive controls and a slow-responding, distracting infotainment system.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Electric Cars That Are More Unreliable Than Traditional Gas Vehicles