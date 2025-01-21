3 Economic Trends the Middle Class Should Keep an Eye on Under a Trump Economy

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

As Americans look ahead to see how President-elect Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress will affect their money, nobody knows for sure what’s in store, except there will likely be a slew of new policies. While it’s unclear what changes the administration will enact, there are key things to watch for.

Explore More: How To Financially Plan for the New Year Under the New Trump Presidency

For You: 4 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Attention to economic shifts can help make informed financial decisions, reduce risk mitigation and identify lucrative investment opportunities. Keeping an eye on trends can also help steer clear of poor financial planning and adjust strategies if needed to stay on track.

With significant changes coming soon, here are three economic trends the middle class should keep an eye on and why, according to experts.

Higher Interest Rates

Inflation-weary Americans are hoping for relief from high prices on everything from groceries to housing this year and interest rates are something Steve Davis, certified financial planner (CFP) and wealth management advisor with Greenleaf Trust, advised to keep tabs on.

“The progress on reducing inflation to the Federal Reserve’s 2% year-over-year target has stalled in recent months,” he explained. “While inflation has come down meaningfully from its recent peak in mid-2022 (9.1% YOY), December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading of 2.9% remains well above the Fed’s target and comes in as the third month in a row of CPI increases.”

Read More: The Trump Economy Begins: 5 Money Moves the Middle Class Should Make Before Inauguration Day

“Expectations for changes in interest rates derive from the relationship between inflation and the labor market,” Davis added.



“If inflation increases and the unemployment rate remains at relatively low levels (4% or below), then we are likely to see an increase in interest rates in an attempt to cool the economy.

If inflation decreases significantly and the unemployment rate rises higher than expected, then we are likely to see a decrease in interest rates in an attempt to spark economic activity.”



High interest rates impact everyone but hit the middle class especially hard.

“These rates directly impact everything from mortgage payments to credit card balances, making everyday living more expensive,” said Danny Ray, founder of PinnacleQuote. “In fact, even a small rate hike can add hundreds of dollars to the cost of borrowing, especially for families carrying debt or looking to buy a home. Furthermore, higher interest rates often cool down the job market, which could lead to slower wage growth or job losses.”