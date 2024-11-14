3 Dynamic Growth Stocks With Up To 30% Insider Ownership

As global markets react to the recent U.S. election results, with major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reaching record highs, investors are closely watching how anticipated policy changes might impact growth and inflation. Amidst this backdrop of economic optimism and uncertainty, stocks with high insider ownership can offer unique insights into company confidence and potential resilience in fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth On Holding (NYSE:ONON) 31% 29.7% GPS Participações e Empreendimentos (BOVESPA:GGPS3) 24% 38.3% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 31.1% 49.1% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 56.4% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 64.8% Alkami Technology (NasdaqGS:ALKT) 11.2% 98.6% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 81.4% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.9% 95% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.6% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: EO Technics Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies laser processing equipment globally, with a market cap of ₩1.65 trillion.

Operations: The Semiconductor Machine Division generates revenue of ₩292.91 billion.

Insider Ownership: 30.7%

EO Technics is poised for significant growth, with earnings projected to increase by 51.37% annually, outpacing the broader South Korean market's 28.9%. Revenue is also expected to grow robustly at 28.9% per year, surpassing the market average of 9.7%. Despite its high volatility and low forecasted return on equity of 15.2%, the stock trades at a discount of 10.5% below estimated fair value, indicating potential upside as insiders maintain their positions without recent substantial trading activity.

KOSDAQ:A039030 Ownership Breakdown as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Mowi ASA is a seafood company that farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products globally, with a market cap of NOK101.04 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Feed (€1.11 billion), Farming (€3.46 billion), Sales & Marketing - Markets (€3.90 billion), and Sales and Marketing - Consumer Products (€3.68 billion).

Insider Ownership: 15.4%

Mowi's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 38.1% annually, surpassing the Norwegian market average. Despite high debt levels and an unstable dividend history, insiders have been net buyers recently, though not in substantial volumes. The stock trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value. Recent earnings showed increased sales but lower net income compared to last year, and Mowi is actively seeking mergers and acquisitions while reviewing strategic alternatives for its Canada West unit.