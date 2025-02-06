3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Starting At 3.1%

In a week marked by volatility, global markets experienced mixed performance as U.S. corporate earnings and AI competition fears influenced investor sentiment. While the Fed held interest rates steady, the ECB cut rates, boosting European stocks to record highs amidst varied economic signals from major regions like Japan and China. In such uncertain times, dividend stocks can offer a measure of stability and income potential, making them an attractive option for investors seeking to navigate current market dynamics.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Totech (TSE:9960) 3.80% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.31% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 4.09% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.54% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.49% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.41% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.08% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.45% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.68% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 3.93% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd. operates in the motor systems business in China and has a market cap of CN¥13.95 billion.

Operations: Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd. generates its revenue primarily from the motor systems sector within China.

Dividend Yield: 3.2%

Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor's dividend payments have grown over the past decade, yet they remain volatile and unreliable, with a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating coverage by earnings. The cash payout ratio is a low 30.3%, suggesting dividends are well covered by cash flows. Despite trading at 47.5% below estimated fair value, recent buyback activities have stalled, with no shares repurchased from November to December 2024 under its announced program.

SZSE:002249 Dividend History as at Feb 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Univacco Technology Inc. is engaged in the stamping foil industry under the UNIVACCO brand, serving both Taiwan and international markets, with a market cap of NT$4.81 billion.

Operations: Univacco Technology Inc. generates its revenue from the Vacuum-Evaporated Thin Films and Optoelectronic Materials segment, amounting to NT$2.93 billion.