3 Dividend Stocks That Yield Up To 5.6%

In a week marked by global economic shifts, the Nasdaq Composite reached a new milestone while most major stock indexes experienced declines. As markets brace for potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and other central banks, investors are increasingly seeking stability and income through dividend stocks. In such an environment, selecting dividend stocks that offer attractive yields can be a prudent strategy to balance growth with consistent returns.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.27% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.76% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.11% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.23% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.43% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.47% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.80% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.67% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.19% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.88% ★★★★★★

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Open Up Group Inc. operates in engineer dispatching, subcontracting, outsourcing, and recruiting for construction management, manufacturing, machinery, electronics, and IT software sectors both in Japan and internationally with a market cap of ¥151.99 billion.

Operations: Open Up Group Inc.'s revenue segments include ¥37.35 billion from overseas operations, ¥47.00 billion from the construction sector, and ¥94.37 billion from the mechanical and electronics/IT field.

Dividend Yield: 4.3%

Open Up Group's dividend payments are well-supported by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 53.1% and 45.5%, respectively. Despite a history of volatility, dividends have increased over the past decade and currently yield 4.29%, placing them in the top 25% in Japan. The stock is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, suggesting potential for capital appreciation alongside dividend income. Recent earnings calls may provide further insights into financial health.

TSE:2154 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: DaikyoNishikawa Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive and housing synthetic plastic parts in Japan, with a market cap of ¥43.47 billion.

Operations: DaikyoNishikawa Corporation's revenue segments include ¥10.69 billion from Japan, ¥4.40 billion from Central America/North America, ¥1.13 billion from ASEAN, and ¥9.55 billion from China/South Korea.