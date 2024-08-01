3 Dividend Stocks In The US With Up To 3.9% Yield

The market is up 2.1% in the last 7 days, with all sectors gaining ground. Over the past 12 months, the market is up 20%, and earnings are forecast to grow by 15% annually. In this favorable environment, identifying dividend stocks with solid yields can be a smart strategy for investors looking to capitalize on consistent income and potential growth.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB) 5.50% ★★★★★★ BCB Bancorp (NasdaqGM:BCBP) 5.05% ★★★★★★ Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) 5.27% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.89% ★★★★★★ OceanFirst Financial (NasdaqGS:OCFC) 4.40% ★★★★★★ CompX International (NYSEAM:CIX) 4.68% ★★★★★★ Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) 4.47% ★★★★★★ OTC Markets Group (OTCPK:OTCM) 4.52% ★★★★★★ Carter's (NYSE:CRI) 5.28% ★★★★★☆ First Bancorp (NasdaqGS:FNLC) 5.12% ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 166 stocks from our Top US Dividend Stocks screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ACNB Corporation, with a market cap of $354.47 million, is a financial holding company that provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States.

Operations: ACNB Corporation generates revenue through its banking, insurance, and financial services offered to a diverse range of customers in the United States.

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

ACNB Corporation recently reported a quarterly net income increase to US$11.28 million and declared a 14.3% higher dividend of US$0.32 per share, demonstrating stable and growing dividends over the past decade with a low payout ratio of 32.7%. Despite trading below estimated fair value, earnings are forecasted to decline by 9.1% annually over the next three years, potentially impacting future dividend sustainability and attractiveness compared to top-tier payers in the US market.

Story continues

NasdaqCM:ACNB Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank, offering banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan with a market cap of $246.22 million.

Operations: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. generates $83.14 million in revenue from its banking services segment.

Dividend Yield: 3.9%

ChoiceOne Financial Services has maintained a stable and growing dividend over the past decade, recently affirming a $0.27 per share dividend for Q2 2024, consistent with Q1 2024 and slightly higher than last year. Despite recent shareholder dilution from a $30 million equity offering, COFS trades at 45.7% below its fair value estimate. The company’s payout ratio of 35.6% suggests dividends are well covered by earnings, though its share price has been highly volatile recently.

NasdaqCM:COFS Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia with a market cap of $6.62 billion.

Operations: Robert Half Inc.'s revenue segments include Protiviti ($1.90 billion), Contract Talent Solutions ($4.01 billion), and Permanent Placement Talent Solutions ($517.33 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Robert Half recently affirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, payable on September 13, 2024. Despite being dropped from several major indices, the company trades at 68.7% below its fair value estimate and offers a reliable dividend yield of 3.3%. Although profit margins have decreased to 5.3%, dividends are well covered by earnings (66.8% payout ratio) and cash flows (43.1% cash payout ratio). Earnings guidance for Q3 projects revenues between $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion with income per share ranging from $0.53 to $0.67.

NYSE:RHI Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Make It Happen

Take a closer look at our Top US Dividend Stocks list of 166 companies by clicking here.

Have you diversified into these companies? Leverage the power of Simply Wall St's portfolio to keep a close eye on market movements affecting your investments.

Take control of your financial future using Simply Wall St, offering free, in-depth knowledge of international markets to every investor.

Curious About Other Options?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include NasdaqCM:ACNB NasdaqCM:COFS and NYSE:RHI.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com