3 Dividend Stocks On SIX Swiss Exchange With Up To 5.3% Yield

The Swiss market recently experienced a modest recovery after a weak start, with the SMI index managing to close slightly higher despite mixed performances among major stocks. In this fluctuating environment, dividend stocks on the SIX Swiss Exchange offer an attractive option for investors seeking stability and income through consistent yields.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Switzerland

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Cembra Money Bank (SWX:CMBN) 5.12% ★★★★★★ Vaudoise Assurances Holding (SWX:VAHN) 4.74% ★★★★★★ St. Galler Kantonalbank (SWX:SGKN) 4.56% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.87% ★★★★★★ EFG International (SWX:EFGN) 4.73% ★★★★★☆ TX Group (SWX:TXGN) 4.47% ★★★★★☆ Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) 4.99% ★★★★★☆ Luzerner Kantonalbank (SWX:LUKN) 3.89% ★★★★★☆ Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (SWX:BLKB) 4.71% ★★★★★☆ DKSH Holding (SWX:DKSH) 3.45% ★★★★★☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank offers a range of banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Switzerland, with a market cap of CHF1.84 billion.

Operations: Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank generates revenue of CHF466.77 million from its banking segment, catering to both private and corporate clients in Switzerland.

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank offers a compelling option for dividend investors, with a dividend yield of 4.71%, placing it in the top 25% of Swiss market payers. The bank's dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, supported by a reasonable payout ratio of 56.7%. However, there is insufficient data to confirm future coverage or sustainability beyond three years. Recent earnings growth further strengthens its position, reporting CHF 67.06 million net income for H1 2024.

SWX:BLKB Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: CPH Group AG, with a market cap of CHF446.04 million, operates in the manufacture and sale of chemicals and packaging films across Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally.

Operations: CPH Group AG generates revenue from its Chemistry segment (CHF128.62 million), Packaging segment (CHF219.70 million), and Spun-off divisions (Paper) segment (CHF245.37 million).

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

CPH Group's dividend yield of 5.38% ranks in the top 25% of Swiss payers, yet its sustainability is questionable due to a high payout ratio of 249.1%, indicating dividends are not covered by earnings. Despite a low cash payout ratio of 47%, past dividend volatility and recent financial setbacks, including a CHF 8.66 million net loss for H1 2024, suggest caution for investors prioritizing stable and reliable income streams.

SWX:CPHN Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Luzerner Kantonalbank AG offers a range of banking products and services in Switzerland, with a market cap of CHF3.17 billion.

Operations: Luzerner Kantonalbank AG generates revenue through diverse banking products and services in Switzerland.

Dividend Yield: 3.9%

Luzerner Kantonalbank offers a stable dividend with a yield of 3.89%, though it falls short of the Swiss top-tier payers. The bank's dividend has grown steadily over the past decade, supported by a manageable payout ratio of 46.5%, ensuring coverage by earnings now and in future forecasts (42%). Recent financials show robust growth, with net income rising to CHF 144.73 million for H1 2024, reinforcing its capability to sustain dividends.

SWX:LUKN Dividend History as at Oct 2024

