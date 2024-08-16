3 Dividend Stocks On SIX Swiss Exchange Yielding Up To 4.5%

The Switzerland market experienced a mild setback but rebounded strongly, closing the day with notable gains as investors digested key economic data. With Swiss GDP showing robust growth and producer prices stabilizing, the current market environment highlights the importance of selecting dividend stocks that offer both stability and attractive yields.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Switzerland

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Cembra Money Bank (SWX:CMBN) 5.22% ★★★★★★ St. Galler Kantonalbank (SWX:SGKN) 4.43% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.58% ★★★★★★ EFG International (SWX:EFGN) 4.57% ★★★★★☆ Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) 5.17% ★★★★★☆ Compagnie Financière Tradition (SWX:CFT) 4.05% ★★★★★☆ Helvetia Holding (SWX:HELN) 4.79% ★★★★★☆ Holcim (SWX:HOLN) 3.59% ★★★★★☆ DKSH Holding (SWX:DKSH) 3.37% ★★★★★☆ Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (SWX:BLKB) 4.69% ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 25 stocks from our Top SIX Swiss Exchange Dividend Stocks screener.

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Banque Cantonale Vaudoise provides a range of financial services in Vaud Canton, Switzerland, the European Union, North America, and internationally, with a market cap of CHF8.07 billion.

Operations: Banque Cantonale Vaudoise generates revenue from Trading (CHF58 million), Retail Banking (CHF231.50 million), Corporate Center (CHF158.80 million), Corporate Banking (CHF273.30 million), and Wealth Management (CHF438.40 million).

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise offers a compelling dividend yield of 4.58%, placing it in the top 25% of Swiss dividend payers. With a current payout ratio of 78.7%, its dividends are covered by earnings and forecasted to remain sustainable at an 85.7% payout ratio in three years. The bank has demonstrated reliable and stable dividend payments over the past decade, with consistent growth in dividends per share, bolstered by a recent earnings increase of 20.8%.

Story continues

SWX:BCVN Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: LEM Holding SA, with a market cap of CHF 1.44 billion, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters across various regions including China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, NAFTA and Latin America.

Operations: LEM Holding SA generates revenue by providing solutions for measuring electrical parameters across diverse regions including China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, NAFTA and Latin America.

Dividend Yield: 4%

LEM Holding SA reported a significant drop in earnings for the first quarter of 2024, with sales at CHF 80.96 million and net income at CHF 4.78 million, down from CHF 112.34 million and CHF 20.54 million respectively, a year ago. Despite stable dividends over the past decade, its high payout ratio (87.2%) and cash payout ratio (125.8%) indicate that dividends are not well covered by free cash flows, raising concerns about sustainability amidst highly volatile share prices.

SWX:LEHN Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft offers banking products and services in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and internationally with a market cap of CHF2.32 billion.

Operations: Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft generates revenue from three main segments: CHF273.32 million from Retail & Corporate Banking, CHF241.19 million from International Wealth Management, and CHF27.26 million from the Corporate Center.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Liechtensteinische Landesbank's dividend payments are covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 50.3%, and this is expected to remain stable in the next three years. Despite reasonable valuation, trading at 27.5% below estimated fair value, its dividend yield (3.57%) is lower than the top quartile in Switzerland. While dividends have grown over the past decade, they have been volatile with occasional significant drops, making them less reliable for consistent income seekers.

SWX:LLBN Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

Access the full spectrum of 25 Top SIX Swiss Exchange Dividend Stocks by clicking on this link.

Have a stake in these businesses? Integrate your holdings into Simply Wall St's portfolio for notifications and detailed stock reports.

Discover a world of investment opportunities with Simply Wall St's free app and access unparalleled stock analysis across all markets.

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include SWX:BCVN SWX:LEHN and SWX:LLBN.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com