3 Dividend Stocks Offering Yields Up To 4.2%

As global markets experience mixed results with major U.S. indexes reaching record highs and geopolitical events in Europe causing some turbulence, investors are closely monitoring economic indicators such as job growth and interest rate decisions. Amidst this backdrop, dividend stocks offering attractive yields can provide a reliable income stream and potential stability for portfolios, especially when sectors like energy and utilities face downturns.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.26% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.72% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.48% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 3.97% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.12% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.41% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.09% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.32% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.63% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.86% ★★★★★★

Overview: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co., Ltd specializes in the research, development, production, and sale of passenger car components for OEMs and automakers both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥15.55 billion.

Operations: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co., Ltd generates revenue through the production and sale of passenger car components for original equipment manufacturers and automakers on a global scale.

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior offers a compelling dividend profile, with its dividend yield of 3.13% ranking in the top 25% of CN market payers. The company's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 69.7% and 65.3%, respectively. Despite having paid dividends for only seven years, they have been stable and reliable, supported by recent earnings growth to CNY 623 million over nine months ending September 2024.

SHSE:603730 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Overview: Tomoe Engineering Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical and machinery and equipment sectors across Japan, Asia, and internationally with a market cap of ¥39.56 billion.

Operations: Tomoe Engineering Co., Ltd. generates revenue through its chemical and machinery and equipment sectors across various regions including Japan, Asia, and internationally.