3 Dividend Stocks Offering Yields Up To 4.2%

As global markets experience mixed results with major U.S. indexes reaching record highs and geopolitical events in Europe causing some turbulence, investors are closely monitoring economic indicators such as job growth and interest rate decisions. Amidst this backdrop, dividend stocks offering attractive yields can provide a reliable income stream and potential stability for portfolios, especially when sectors like energy and utilities face downturns.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.26%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.72%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.48%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
3.97%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.12%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.41%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
4.09%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.32%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.63%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.86%
|
★★★★★★
Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co., Ltd specializes in the research, development, production, and sale of passenger car components for OEMs and automakers both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥15.55 billion.
Operations: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co., Ltd generates revenue through the production and sale of passenger car components for original equipment manufacturers and automakers on a global scale.
Dividend Yield: 3.1%
Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior offers a compelling dividend profile, with its dividend yield of 3.13% ranking in the top 25% of CN market payers. The company's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 69.7% and 65.3%, respectively. Despite having paid dividends for only seven years, they have been stable and reliable, supported by recent earnings growth to CNY 623 million over nine months ending September 2024.
-
Click here and access our complete dividend analysis report to understand the dynamics of Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior.
-
According our valuation report, there's an indication that Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior's share price might be on the cheaper side.
Tomoe Engineering
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Tomoe Engineering Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical and machinery and equipment sectors across Japan, Asia, and internationally with a market cap of ¥39.56 billion.
Operations: Tomoe Engineering Co., Ltd. generates revenue through its chemical and machinery and equipment sectors across various regions including Japan, Asia, and internationally.
Dividend Yield: 3%
Tomoe Engineering provides a stable dividend profile, paying a reliable 3.04% yield over the past decade with minimal volatility. Although this yield is below Japan's top-tier payers, the dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with low payout ratios of 19.7% and 25.8%, respectively. The stock trades significantly below its estimated fair value while earnings have shown strong growth of 29.8% last year and are projected to grow further at 9.15% annually.
-
Take a closer look at Tomoe Engineering's potential here in our dividend report.
-
Our valuation report unveils the possibility Tomoe Engineering's shares may be trading at a premium.
Fulgent Sun International (Holding)
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★☆☆☆
Overview: Fulgent Sun International (Holding) Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries produce and sell sports and leisure outdoor footwear in Taiwan, with a market cap of NT$20.37 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue from the production and sales of sports and leisure outdoor footwear is NT$13.90 billion.
Dividend Yield: 4.3%
Fulgent Sun International's dividend yield of 4.26% is lower than Taiwan's top-tier payers, and its dividends have been volatile over the past decade. While the payout ratio of 66.8% suggests coverage by earnings, the high cash payout ratio of 178.8% indicates dividends are not well supported by free cash flows. Recent earnings show a decline in net income and profit margins compared to last year, raising concerns about dividend sustainability despite projected revenue growth.
-
Click here to discover the nuances of Fulgent Sun International (Holding) with our detailed analytical dividend report.
-
Our expertly prepared valuation report Fulgent Sun International (Holding) implies its share price may be too high.
