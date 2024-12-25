3 Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 3.8% Yield For Your Portfolio

As global markets navigate the complexities of recent rate cuts and political uncertainties, investors are closely watching how these factors influence stock performance. With U.S. stocks experiencing a volatile week due to cautious Federal Reserve commentary and looming government shutdown fears, many are turning their attention to dividend stocks as a potential source of steady income amidst market fluctuations. In such an environment, selecting dividend stocks with reliable yields can offer stability and income generation for portfolios looking to weather economic shifts.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.17% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.78% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.09% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.25% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.56% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.38% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.88% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.76% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.62% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.82% ★★★★★★

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Acter Group Corporation Limited offers engineering services across Taiwan, Mainland China, and other Asian countries with a market cap of NT$45.17 billion.

Operations: Acter Group Corporation Limited generates its revenue from engineering services primarily in Mainland China (NT$12.95 billion), followed by Taiwan (NT$11.97 billion) and other Asian countries (NT$3.09 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3%

Acter Group's dividend yield of 3.02% is below the top 25% in the Taiwan market, yet its payout ratio of 61.6% suggests dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. Despite a history of volatility, recent increases and TWD 5 per share distribution indicate growth potential. Financially, Acter reported strong Q3 results with net income rising to TWD 627.96 million from TWD 507.61 million year-on-year, supporting dividend sustainability amidst improving revenue figures.

TPEX:5536 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Kuriyama Holdings Corporation operates through its subsidiaries in industrial, construction, sports facility, and other materials businesses both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥24.43 billion.