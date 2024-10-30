3 Dividend Stocks On Euronext Paris Yielding Up To 6.4%

As European markets face downward pressure amid expectations of a slower monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve, France's CAC 40 Index has experienced a decline, reflecting broader economic challenges in the region. Despite this backdrop, dividend stocks on Euronext Paris continue to attract attention for their potential to provide steady income streams; investors often seek these stocks for their ability to offer returns even when market volatility is high.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Vicat (ENXTPA:VCT) 5.84% ★★★★★★ Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI) 7.98% ★★★★★★ Électricite de Strasbourg Société Anonyme (ENXTPA:ELEC) 7.96% ★★★★★☆ Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE) 4.39% ★★★★★☆ Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS) 6.64% ★★★★★☆ VIEL & Cie société anonyme (ENXTPA:VIL) 3.70% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative (ENXTPA:CRLA) 5.56% ★★★★★☆ Exacompta Clairefontaine (ENXTPA:ALEXA) 4.69% ★★★★★☆ Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX) 8.33% ★★★★★☆ Eiffage (ENXTPA:FGR) 4.73% ★★★★☆☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Amundi is a publicly owned investment manager with a market cap of approximately €14.40 billion, focusing on providing asset management services.

Operations: Amundi generates revenue primarily from its asset management segment, which amounted to €6.18 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.8%

Amundi's dividend yield of 5.8% places it in the top 25% of French dividend payers, but its track record is less stable, with volatile payments over the past nine years. Despite this instability, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 69.3% and 59.6%, respectively. The stock trades at a good value compared to peers and below estimated fair value. Recent executive changes may influence future strategy execution.

ENXTPA:AMUN Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: CFM Indosuez Wealth Management SA, along with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial solutions to private investors, businesses, institutions, and professionals both in Monaco and internationally, with a market cap of €716.25 million.

Operations: CFM Indosuez Wealth Management SA generates revenue primarily from its Wealth Management segment, which amounts to €196.38 million.