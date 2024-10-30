3 Dividend Stocks On Euronext Paris Yielding Up To 6.4%

In This Article:
As European markets face downward pressure amid expectations of a slower monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve, France's CAC 40 Index has experienced a decline, reflecting broader economic challenges in the region. Despite this backdrop, dividend stocks on Euronext Paris continue to attract attention for their potential to provide steady income streams; investors often seek these stocks for their ability to offer returns even when market volatility is high.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Vicat (ENXTPA:VCT)
|
5.84%
|
★★★★★★
|
Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI)
|
7.98%
|
★★★★★★
|
Électricite de Strasbourg Société Anonyme (ENXTPA:ELEC)
|
7.96%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE)
|
4.39%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS)
|
6.64%
|
★★★★★☆
|
VIEL & Cie société anonyme (ENXTPA:VIL)
|
3.70%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative (ENXTPA:CRLA)
|
5.56%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Exacompta Clairefontaine (ENXTPA:ALEXA)
|
4.69%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX)
|
8.33%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Eiffage (ENXTPA:FGR)
|
4.73%
|
★★★★☆☆
Amundi
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Amundi is a publicly owned investment manager with a market cap of approximately €14.40 billion, focusing on providing asset management services.
Operations: Amundi generates revenue primarily from its asset management segment, which amounted to €6.18 billion.
Dividend Yield: 5.8%
Amundi's dividend yield of 5.8% places it in the top 25% of French dividend payers, but its track record is less stable, with volatile payments over the past nine years. Despite this instability, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 69.3% and 59.6%, respectively. The stock trades at a good value compared to peers and below estimated fair value. Recent executive changes may influence future strategy execution.
-
Dive into the specifics of Amundi here with our thorough dividend report.
-
In light of our recent valuation report, it seems possible that Amundi is trading behind its estimated value.
CFM Indosuez Wealth Management
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: CFM Indosuez Wealth Management SA, along with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial solutions to private investors, businesses, institutions, and professionals both in Monaco and internationally, with a market cap of €716.25 million.
Operations: CFM Indosuez Wealth Management SA generates revenue primarily from its Wealth Management segment, which amounts to €196.38 million.
Dividend Yield: 6.4%
CFM Indosuez Wealth Management offers a dividend yield of 6.4%, ranking in the top 25% among French dividend payers, yet its payments have been volatile over the past decade. Despite this instability, dividends are currently covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 70.8%. The company's price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8x suggests it is attractively valued relative to the broader French market at 14.2x, although future sustainability remains uncertain due to insufficient data on long-term coverage and stability.
-
Delve into the full analysis dividend report here for a deeper understanding of CFM Indosuez Wealth Management.
-
According our valuation report, there's an indication that CFM Indosuez Wealth Management's share price might be on the expensive side.
Oeneo
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Oeneo SA operates in the wine industry worldwide with a market cap of €635.27 million.
Operations: Oeneo SA generates revenue from its Corking segment, contributing €211.57 million, and its Breeding segment, contributing €94.17 million.
Dividend Yield: 3.6%
Oeneo's dividend yield of 3.56% is below the top quartile of French dividend payers, with a payout ratio of 78.2% indicating coverage by earnings, though cash flow coverage is slightly tighter at 83.3%. The company has increased dividends over the past decade but has faced volatility, with payments occasionally dropping significantly. Trading at 18.6% below fair value estimates suggests potential for capital appreciation, although the historical instability in dividends may concern some investors seeking reliable income streams.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Oeneo stock in this dividend report.
-
Our expertly prepared valuation report Oeneo implies its share price may be too high.
