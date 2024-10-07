3 Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam With Up To 6.8% Yield

Amidst the backdrop of escalating Middle East tensions and fluctuating oil prices, European markets have experienced a downturn, with major indices seeing significant declines. Despite these challenges, the Euronext Amsterdam remains a focal point for investors seeking stability through dividend stocks, which can provide income even in volatile times. A good dividend stock is typically characterized by its ability to maintain consistent payouts and financial resilience, making it an attractive option for those navigating uncertain market conditions.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.36% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.13% ★★★★☆☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.67% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 6.87% ★★★★☆☆ Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB) 3.16% ★★★★☆☆ ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA) 6.91% ★★★★☆☆ Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.50% ★★★★☆☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. operates in property development, construction, and infrastructure sectors both in the Netherlands and internationally, with a market cap of €710.89 million.

Operations: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. generates revenue from its Connecting segment, which amounts to €871.03 million, and includes a Segment Adjustment of €1.83 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Koninklijke Heijmans has shown robust earnings growth, with a 65.5% increase over the past year and a forecasted annual growth of 12.7%. Despite its volatile dividend history, recent increases in payments and low payout ratios (earnings: 30%, cash flow: 20.7%) suggest dividends are currently sustainable. However, the dividend yield of 3.36% is below top-tier levels in the Dutch market. Recent earnings report highlights significant sales growth to €1.22 billion and net income doubling to €37 million compared to last year.

ENXTAM:HEIJM Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Signify N.V. is a company that offers lighting products, systems, and services across Europe, the Americas, and internationally with a market cap of €2.85 billion.

Operations: Signify N.V.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Conventional segment, which generated €519 million.

Dividend Yield: 6.9%

Signify's dividend yield of 6.87% ranks in the top 25% among Dutch dividend payers, yet its track record is unstable with payments showing volatility over the past eight years. Despite recent earnings growth, with net income rising to €106 million for the first half of 2024, dividends are covered by both earnings (payout ratio: 80.4%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 34.2%). However, its removal from the FTSE All-World Index could impact investor sentiment.

ENXTAM:LIGHT Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Randstad N.V. offers work and human resources (HR) services solutions and has a market cap of €7.79 billion.

Operations: Randstad N.V. generates its revenue from various segments within the work and human resources services industry.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Randstad's dividend yield of 5.13% is below the top 25% in the Dutch market, and its track record shows volatility over the past decade. Despite this, dividends are covered by earnings (payout ratio: 81.3%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 51.5%). Recent initiatives like a strategic partnership with iZafe Group AB for healthcare staffing in Norway highlight Randstad's adaptability, though recent earnings showed a decline with net income at €166 million for the first half of 2024 compared to €291 million previously.

ENXTAM:RAND Dividend History as at Oct 2024

