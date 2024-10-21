3 Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam Yielding Up To 6.9%

As the European Central Bank's recent interest rate cuts aim to stimulate economic growth, major stock indexes across Europe have risen, reflecting positive investor sentiment. In this environment, dividend stocks on Euronext Amsterdam are garnering attention for their potential to offer stable income streams, making them an attractive option for investors seeking reliable returns amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.43% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.23% ★★★★☆☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.68% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 6.92% ★★★★☆☆ Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB) 3.37% ★★★★☆☆ ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA) 6.92% ★★★★☆☆ Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.64% ★★★★☆☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Acomo N.V. operates in the sourcing, trading, processing, packaging, and distribution of conventional and organic food ingredients for the food and beverage industry across various regions including Europe and North America, with a market cap of €512.98 million.

Operations: Acomo N.V.'s revenue is primarily derived from its segments: Spices and Nuts (€445.76 million), Organic Ingredients (€429.28 million), Edible Seeds (€246.52 million), Tea (€124.04 million), and Food Solutions (€23.47 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.6%

Acomo's dividend yield of 6.64% ranks in the top 25% among Dutch dividend payers, yet its sustainability is questionable due to a high payout ratio of 95.7%, indicating dividends are not well covered by earnings. Although dividends have grown over the past decade, they have been volatile and unreliable. Recent financial results show a decline in net income to €17.94 million for H1 2024, potentially impacting future dividend stability.

ENXTAM:ACOMO Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ING Groep N.V. is a financial institution offering a range of banking products and services across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and internationally, with a market cap of €50.29 billion.

Operations: ING Groep N.V.'s revenue is primarily derived from Retail Banking in the Netherlands (€4.97 billion), Wholesale Banking (€6.69 billion), Retail Banking Germany (€2.97 billion), and Retail Banking Belgium (€2.61 billion), along with contributions from the Corporate Line segment (€334 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.9%

ING Groep's dividend yield of 6.92% places it in the top 25% of Dutch dividend payers, with a current payout ratio of 69.8%, indicating dividends are covered by earnings and expected to improve to a 49.3% coverage in three years. However, its dividend history is less stable, marked by volatility over nine years. Recent share buybacks totaling €2.49 billion may enhance shareholder value but do not guarantee future dividend reliability or growth stability.

ENXTAM:INGA Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Signify N.V. operates as a provider of lighting products, systems, and services across Europe, the Americas, and internationally with a market cap of €2.83 billion.

Operations: Signify N.V.'s revenue segments include €519 million from Conventional lighting products.

Dividend Yield: 6.9%

Signify's dividend yield of 6.92% ranks it among the top 25% of Dutch dividend payers, supported by a cash payout ratio of 34.2%, ensuring coverage by cash flows despite an earnings payout ratio of 80.4%. However, its eight-year dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability, with recent financial results showing mixed performance—sales declined to €1.48 billion in Q2 2024 while net income rose to €62 million compared to the previous year.

ENXTAM:LIGHT Dividend History as at Oct 2024

