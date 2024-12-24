3 Dividend Stocks To Consider With Yields Up To 7.7%

In the current global market environment, characterized by cautious Fed commentary and political uncertainties, investors are navigating a landscape where U.S. stocks have experienced declines despite strong economic data. As interest rate expectations shift and inflation forecasts adjust, dividend stocks can offer a measure of stability and income potential in uncertain times. When considering dividend stocks, it's important to focus on those with robust financial health and sustainable payout ratios that can weather market fluctuations.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.30% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.98% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.56% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.53% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.76% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.26% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.84% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.05% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.74% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.22% ★★★★★★

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited manufactures and distributes automobile parts, dies, and jigs in Thailand, China, Malaysia, and Portugal with a market cap of THB5.07 billion.

Operations: AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited generates revenue primarily from the manufacture of auto parts, contributing THB20.73 billion, and from sales of automobiles and provision of automobile repair services, which account for THB9.73 billion.

Dividend Yield: 7.7%

AAPICO Hitech's dividend yield of 7.72% places it in the top 25% of payers in Thailand, but its dividends are not well covered by free cash flow, with a high cash payout ratio of 114.3%. Despite growth over the past decade, dividends have been volatile and unreliable due to inconsistent earnings coverage. Recent buyback activity completed at THB 377.14 million may impact future dividend sustainability given declining profits and revenues reported for Q3 2024.

SET:AH Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Overview: Sappe Public Company Limited, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of health food and beverage products across Asia, Europe, the United States, and other international markets; it has a market cap of THB20.64 billion.