3 Dividend Stocks To Consider With Yields Up To 7.8%

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability amidst volatility. With U.S. stocks experiencing fluctuations and interest rate expectations shifting, dividend stocks offer a potential source of steady income, making them an attractive option for those looking to balance their portfolios in uncertain times.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
Name
Dividend Yield
Dividend Rating
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
6.30%
★★★★★★
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
4.98%
★★★★★★
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
4.23%
★★★★★★
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
3.28%
★★★★★★
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
4.78%
★★★★★★
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
4.56%
★★★★★★
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
7.53%
★★★★★★
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
4.34%
★★★★★★
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
6.05%
★★★★★★
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
4.74%
★★★★★★
KEPCO Plant Service & EngineeringLtd
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd. operates in the maintenance and repair of power generation facilities and has a market cap of ₩2.11 trillion.
Operations: KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd. generates revenue of ₩1.57 trillion from its business services segment, focusing on the maintenance and repair of power generation facilities.
Dividend Yield: 4.6%
KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Ltd. offers a dividend yield of 4.6%, ranking in the top 25% of Korean market payers, with dividends covered by earnings (53% payout ratio) and cash flows (35.1%). Despite recent earnings growth, its dividend history is unstable and volatile over the past five years. The stock trades at a favorable P/E ratio of 11.5x compared to industry averages, indicating potential value despite its unreliable dividend track record.
Stella International Holdings
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Stella International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of footwear products and leather goods across North America, China, Europe, Asia, and other international markets with a market cap of approximately HK$13.08 billion.
Operations: Stella International Holdings Limited generates its revenue primarily from the manufacturing segment, which accounts for $1.55 billion, and to a lesser extent from retailing and wholesaling activities amounting to $2.84 million.
Dividend Yield: 7.9%
Stella International Holdings' dividend yield of 7.86% is below the top 25% in Hong Kong, with a payout ratio of 72.6% and cash payout ratio of 54.4%, suggesting dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows. However, its dividend history has been volatile and unreliable over the past decade despite recent growth in earnings by 56.6%. The company reported modest revenue increases, with US$389.7 million for Q3 and US$1.16 billion for nine months ending September 2024.
Sercomm
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Sercomm Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells networking communication software and equipment across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific with a market cap of NT$36.48 billion.
Operations: Sercomm Corporation generates revenue of NT$58.99 billion from its Computer Networks segment.
Dividend Yield: 4.1%
Sercomm's dividend yield of 4.08% is lower than the top 25% in Taiwan, with a payout ratio of 58.2% and cash payout ratio of 56.8%, indicating coverage by earnings and cash flows despite a volatile dividend history over the past decade. Recent earnings showed a decline in Q3 sales to TWD 13.46 billion from TWD 15.63 billion last year, though nine-month net income rose to TWD 1.77 billion from TWD 1.69 billion previously.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include KOSE:A051600 SEHK:1836 and TWSE:5388.
