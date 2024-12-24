3 Dividend Stocks To Consider With Yields Up To 7.8%

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability amidst volatility. With U.S. stocks experiencing fluctuations and interest rate expectations shifting, dividend stocks offer a potential source of steady income, making them an attractive option for those looking to balance their portfolios in uncertain times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.30% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.98% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.23% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.28% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.78% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.56% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.53% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.34% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.05% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.74% ★★★★★★

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd. operates in the maintenance and repair of power generation facilities and has a market cap of ₩2.11 trillion.

Operations: KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd. generates revenue of ₩1.57 trillion from its business services segment, focusing on the maintenance and repair of power generation facilities.

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Ltd. offers a dividend yield of 4.6%, ranking in the top 25% of Korean market payers, with dividends covered by earnings (53% payout ratio) and cash flows (35.1%). Despite recent earnings growth, its dividend history is unstable and volatile over the past five years. The stock trades at a favorable P/E ratio of 11.5x compared to industry averages, indicating potential value despite its unreliable dividend track record.

KOSE:A051600 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Stella International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of footwear products and leather goods across North America, China, Europe, Asia, and other international markets with a market cap of approximately HK$13.08 billion.