3 Dividend Stocks To Consider With Up To 6.1% Yield

As global markets navigate a mixed economic landscape marked by declining consumer confidence and fluctuating indices, investors are increasingly seeking stability through dividend stocks. In such an environment, selecting stocks with strong dividend yields can provide a steady income stream, making them an attractive option for those looking to bolster their portfolios amidst uncertainty.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.33%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.04%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.42%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.83%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.66%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.26%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.82%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.15%
|
★★★★★★
Bank of Shanghai
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Bank of Shanghai Co., Ltd. offers a range of personal and corporate banking products and services mainly in Mainland China, with a market cap of CN¥129.99 billion.
Operations: Bank of Shanghai Co., Ltd. generates revenue through its diverse personal and corporate banking products and services in Mainland China.
Dividend Yield: 6.1%
Bank of Shanghai's dividend yield is among the top 25% in China, supported by a payout ratio of 47.8%, indicating sustainability. Despite only seven years of dividend history, payments have been stable and growing. Recent inclusion in key indices like the SSE 180 reflects market confidence. The bank's innovative TourCard launch with Citigroup could enhance its growth prospects, although net interest income has slightly declined recently to CNY 24.99 billion from CNY 27.25 billion last year.
-
-
Nissan Chemical
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Nissan Chemical Corporation operates in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals sectors both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of approximately ¥680.77 billion.
Operations: Nissan Chemical Corporation generates revenue from several key segments, including Trading at ¥111.27 billion, Performance Materials at ¥92.67 billion, Agricultural Chemicals at ¥86.02 billion, Chemicals at ¥35.54 billion, and Healthcare at ¥6.05 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.3%
Nissan Chemical's dividend yield of 3.31% is below the top 25% in Japan but remains reliable and stable over the past decade, supported by a payout ratio of 58.2%. The company has recently raised its earnings guidance and completed a share buyback, indicating financial health. Dividends are covered by cash flows despite an 89.8% cash payout ratio, suggesting sustainability amidst consistent profit growth of 6.4% annually over five years.
-
-
Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group, Inc. offers financial services primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises in Japan, with a market cap of ¥137.86 billion.
Operations: Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group, Inc. generates revenue through its primary segments of Banking, which accounts for ¥107.90 billion, and Leasing Business, contributing ¥14.82 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.3%
Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group offers a reliable and stable dividend, growing steadily over the past decade. Its current yield of 3.29% is below Japan's top quartile but remains well-covered by earnings with a low payout ratio of 18.9%. However, the company faces challenges with a high level of bad loans at 2.1% and maintains an insufficient allowance for these loans at 24%, which may impact future dividend sustainability.
-
-
