3 Dividend Stocks To Consider With Up To 6.4% Yield

As global markets show resilience with cooling inflation and robust bank earnings propelling U.S. stocks higher, investors are increasingly eyeing value stocks, particularly in the energy sector, which have recently outperformed growth shares. In such a dynamic environment, dividend stocks can offer a compelling opportunity for those seeking steady income streams; these stocks often provide stability and potential yield benefits amidst market fluctuations.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.11% ★★★★★★ Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.38% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.74% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.47% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.17% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 4.04% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.93% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 4.09% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.89% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483) 3.93% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩11.30 billion.

Operations: KT Corporation's revenue segments include ICT with ₩18.93 billion, Finance with ₩3.60 billion, Real Estate with ₩540.28 million, and Satellite Broadcasting with ₩705.65 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.4%

KT Corporation's dividend payments are well-supported by cash flows, with a low cash payout ratio of 26.4% and a payout ratio of 73%. Despite a volatile dividend history over the past decade, its current yield is in the top 25% in Korea. Recent earnings growth and strong net income for Q3 2024 suggest potential stability. Trading below estimated fair value and analyst targets, KT offers good relative value compared to peers.

KOSE:A030200 Dividend History as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Kingclean Electric Co., Ltd is a Chinese company that manufactures and sells home appliances, kitchen appliances, and garden tools under the KingClean brand, with a market cap of CN¥13.36 billion.

Operations: Kingclean Electric Co., Ltd generates revenue primarily from its Appliance & Tool segment, amounting to CN¥9.57 billion.

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Kingclean Electric Ltd. offers a high dividend yield of 6.44%, placing it in the top 25% of Chinese dividend payers, though its dividends have been volatile and unreliable over the past decade. The payout ratio is reasonable at 73.5%, but cash flow coverage is weak with a high cash payout ratio of 114.8%. Despite trading at good value with a low P/E ratio, recent earnings growth may not assure dividend sustainability without improved cash flow support.