3 Dividend Stocks To Consider With Up To 6.4% Yield

As global markets react to political shifts and economic indicators, U.S. stocks have reached record highs, buoyed by optimism around potential trade deals and AI investments. Amidst this backdrop of market enthusiasm and fluctuating growth dynamics, dividend stocks stand out as a compelling choice for investors seeking steady income streams in an evolving landscape.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.27% ★★★★★★ Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.04% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.90% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.66% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.49% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.11% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.04% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.41% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.52% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.54% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1981 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Savola Group Company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production, marketing, and distribution of food products and has a market capitalization of SAR11.32 billion.

Operations: Savola Group's revenue segments consist of Retail (SAR10.49 billion), Investments (SAR28.30 million), Frozen Foods (SAR740.58 million), Food Services (SAR1.17 billion), and Food Processing (SAR13.82 billion).

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Savola Group's dividend profile shows mixed signals. While the company offers a high dividend yield, placing it in the top 25% of Saudi Arabia's market, its dividends have been volatile and unreliable over the past decade. The payout ratio of 45.8% suggests dividends are well-covered by earnings, yet cash flow coverage is tighter at 89.3%. Recent stock splits and significant shareholder dilution could impact future dividend stability and investor sentiment.

SASE:2050 Dividend History as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. provides banking services in the People’s Republic of China and has a market capitalization of approximately HK$68.58 billion.

Operations: Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. generates its revenue through various banking services offered in the People’s Republic of China.