3 Dividend Stocks To Consider With Up To 5.9% Yield

As global markets navigate a mixed economic landscape, with U.S. consumer confidence dipping and major stock indexes experiencing moderate gains, investors are increasingly seeking stability in their portfolios. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential for long-term growth, making them an attractive consideration for those looking to balance risk and reward amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.49% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.09% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.33% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.84% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.36% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.42% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.83% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.26% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.38% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.82% ★★★★★★

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Meier Tobler Group AG is a trading and services company specializing in heat generation and air conditioning systems, with a market cap of CHF318.89 million.

Operations: Meier Tobler Group AG generates revenue through its Service segment, contributing CHF104.01 million, and its Distribution segment, which accounts for CHF404.27 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

Meier Tobler Group's dividend yield of 4.6% ranks it among the top 25% in the Swiss market, yet its dividend sustainability is questionable due to unreliable and volatile payments over the past decade. The payout ratio of 76.3% suggests coverage by earnings, but a high cash payout ratio of 179.3% indicates poor coverage by free cash flows. Despite trading significantly below estimated fair value, profit margins have declined from last year, and share price volatility remains high.

SWX:MTG Dividend History as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Suzuden Corporation operates in Japan, focusing on the purchasing and selling of electrical and electronic components, with a market cap of ¥26.37 billion.

Operations: Suzuden Corporation's revenue is primarily derived from its Electrical and Electronic Components Sales segment, which accounts for ¥45.70 billion, supplemented by its Manufacturing Business segment at ¥255.66 million.