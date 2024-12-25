3 Compelling Dividend Stocks To Consider With Up To 5.8% Yield

In a week marked by cautious commentary from the Federal Reserve and political uncertainty surrounding a potential government shutdown, U.S. stocks experienced declines, with major indices struggling to maintain their recent upward momentum. Amidst this backdrop of market volatility and tempered economic forecasts, dividend stocks emerge as an attractive option for investors seeking steady income streams; these stocks can offer stability through regular payouts even when broader market conditions are uncertain.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.17% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.78% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.09% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.25% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.56% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.38% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.88% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.76% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.62% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.82% ★★★★★★

Overview: Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited offers a range of commercial banking products and services both in Thailand and internationally, with a market cap of THB287.28 billion.

Operations: Bangkok Bank generates its revenue from Domestic Banking (THB96.10 billion), Investment Banking (THB19.60 billion), and International Banking (THB43.37 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Bangkok Bank's recent earnings growth, with net income rising to THB 12.48 billion in Q3 2024, supports its dividend payouts, which are covered by a low payout ratio of 30.6%. However, the bank's dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability over the past decade. Despite trading at a significant discount to fair value and offering a growing dividend over 10 years, its yield remains below top-tier market payers in Thailand.

Overview: Inpex Corporation is involved in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources both in Japan and internationally with a market cap of approximately ¥2.39 trillion.

Operations: Inpex Corporation's revenue segments include Oil & Gas Japan at ¥208.55 million, Oil & Gas Overseas - Other Project at ¥1.69 billion, and Oil & Gas Overseas - Ichthys Project at ¥401.55 million.