3 Coins From the 1950s That Are Worth a Lot of Money

When you think of coins that are worth more than a pretty penny, you likely think of coins that bear the faces of ancient emperors, or coins that commemorate major historical events.

The 1950s might not exactly snap to mind, yet that period of time was a surprisingly creative one for coins. In fact, some of those coins can still help you make a lot of bank today.

To learn more about coins from the 1950s that coin and currency collectors are excited about, GOBankingRates talked to Dr. Mike Fuljenz, president of Universal Coin and Bullion.

Proof Sets

During the span from 1950 to 1963, the U.S. Mint issued proof sets that many collectors at the time, including Fuljenz’s grandfather, would purchase. If your parents or grandparents did the same, you might be pleasantly surprised to find that the coins from those proofs can be worth a good bit.

“Today, the proof half-dollars, especially the 1950 and 1951 dated coins, are typically worth hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on how well they were preserved,” said Fuljenz. “The Washington quarter and Roosevelt dime can sometimes be worth nearly as much. The proof nickel and penny, while still valuable, are worth less.”

Circulated Dimes, Quarters and Half-Dollars

Sometimes, silver is absolutely golden — at least when it comes to getting a good price on a coin from the 1950s. Fuljenz explained that circulated dimes, quarters and half-dollars from the 1950s are composed of about 90% silver, making them valuable to reputable dealers.

“Reputable dealers will pay over 20 times [the] face value for these based on a $32 silver spot price,” he said. “Thus, a half-dollar coin from the 1950s is worth over $10, quarters are worth over $5 each and dimes are worth over $2 each.”

Dr. Booker T. Washington Half-Dollars

Another group of coins that can get collectors excited are commemorative coins issued in 1950 and 1951 from the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco mints: These commemorative half-dollars honored the legendary educator Dr. Booker T. Washington, who was the first Black American to be featured on a legal tender coin from the United States.

“Most 1950 and 1951 Booker T. Washington halves today are found slightly mishandled but are still worth $25-$50,” said Fuljenz. “But if preserved in near-perfect condition these can be worth thousands of dollars if graded by PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service).”