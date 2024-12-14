3 Coins From the 1910s That Are Worth a Lot of Money

BeyondImages / iStock.com

For coin collectors, coins are so much more than their stated value. They are pieces of history with interesting stories, ones where minting mistakes or other unique attributes can create assets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars — sometimes more.

The 1910s were a particularly good decade for valuable coins. This time period was called the Progressive Era, because Theodore Roosevelt was president, and he implemented numerous reforms. Though many government initiatives were positive, some historians believe other changes sparked the beginnings of the financial panic that would eventually lead into the Great Depression.

Here are three extremely rare and highly valuable coins from the 1910s that are worth a lot of money today.

1913 Liberty Head Nickel

This is one of the most valuable coins in existence, according to Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS), a leading coin authentication website. There were only five of this nickel ever created in total, and the origin of the coins is a bit of a mystery.

A man named Samuel W. Brown, who worked at the mint, allegedly created these nickels, but he also created the marketing that drew attention to them, according to Heritage Auctions, the third largest auction house in the world.

In January 2014, a liberty head nickel sold at auction for $3,290,000.

1916 Doubled Die Obverse Buffalo Nickel

This doubled die nickel is unique. According to PCGS, doubling is when there is a mistake during the minting process. For example, the date might be doubled on the coin. There is a difference between doubled dies and machine doubling — part of what makes this 1916 buffalo nickel valuable is that it is double died.

Some versions of this coin are more valuable than others, and the value depends on the rarity, condition and evidence of doubling. The auction record for this coin is $281,750.

1919-D Full Bands Mercury Dime

This dime is called a “full bands” dime. The bands are on the back of the dime, where you can see a torch in the center. On the torch are vertical bands. On some, the bands are softly blended, but on others, you can see two crisp, distinct bands.

While it might seem like a small detail, these full bands are incredibly rare. APMEX, a precious metals dealer, explained the bands represent precision in the minting process. According to an article in weekly magazine Coin World, most dimes minted in 1919 were “poorly struck,” so finding a dime in excellent condition is rare. The highest price a 1919 full bands mercury dime got at auction is $156,000.