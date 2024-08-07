3 Chinese Stocks With High Insider Ownership And 41% Earnings Growth

As China's economy grapples with weak manufacturing data and mixed market performance, investors are increasingly looking for resilient opportunities amid the uncertainty. One key indicator of a promising stock is high insider ownership, which often aligns management's interests with those of shareholders, particularly in companies demonstrating robust earnings growth.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Ningbo Sunrise Elc TechnologyLtd (SZSE:002937) 24.3% 27.7% ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 19% 27.9% Suzhou Shijing Environmental TechnologyLtd (SZSE:301030) 22% 54.9% Cubic Sensor and InstrumentLtd (SHSE:688665) 10.1% 34.3% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.7% 28.4% KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 63.4% Eoptolink Technology (SZSE:300502) 26.7% 39.4% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 36.1%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Teyi Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of Chinese patent medicines, pharmaceutical preparations, raw materials, and products in China with a market cap of CN¥4.07 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Chinese patent medicines, pharmaceutical preparations, and raw materials within China.

Insider Ownership: 39.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 41.1% p.a.

Teyi Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. is forecast to grow its revenue by 23.1% per year, outpacing the Chinese market's average growth of 13.5%. Despite this, recent earnings reports show a significant decline in sales and net income compared to last year. The company has initiated a share repurchase program worth up to CNY 120 million, indicating confidence from insiders who hold substantial ownership stakes. However, profit margins have decreased from 25.9% to 12.3%, raising concerns about profitability sustainability amidst rapid growth projections.

SZSE:002728 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of medical inspection products in China and has a market cap of CN¥4.63 billion.

Operations: Revenue segments for Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd. include CN¥1.70 billion from Medical Instruments and an adjustment of CN¥6.21 million.

Insider Ownership: 14.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 29.5% p.a.

Dirui Industrial Ltd. forecasts annual earnings growth of 29.48% and revenue growth of 28.3%, outpacing the Chinese market averages. Despite a low forecasted return on equity (12.6%) in three years, its price-to-earnings ratio (14.5x) suggests good value compared to the broader market (27.5x). Recent events include a CNY 5 cash dividend per 10 shares for 2023, approved during the May AGM, indicating strong insider confidence amidst substantial ownership stakes and no recent insider trading activity.

SZSE:300396 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd. (SZSE:300568) specializes in the production of high-performance materials for lithium-ion batteries, with a market cap of CN¥10.53 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its Lithium-Ion Battery Separator New Energy Materials segment, which generated CN¥3.03 billion.

Insider Ownership: 12.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 33.6% p.a.

Shenzhen Senior Technology Material's earnings are forecast to grow 33.6% annually, outpacing the Chinese market. Its revenue is also expected to increase at 30.6% per year, significantly above market averages. Despite a lower profit margin this year (16.3%) compared to last (25.5%), it trades at a favorable price-to-earnings ratio (21x). Recent events include a CNY 2.20 cash dividend per 10 shares for 2023, reflecting strong insider confidence and substantial ownership stakes with no recent insider trading activity reported.

SZSE:300568 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

