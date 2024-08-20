3 Chinese Growth Companies With Insider Ownership Expecting Up To 170% Earnings Growth

In recent weeks, Chinese equities have shown resilience despite weaker-than-expected economic activity, with indices like the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 posting modest gains. This environment presents an intriguing backdrop for growth companies with high insider ownership, which can often signal strong confidence from those closest to the business. Identifying such stocks requires looking at firms that not only show robust earnings potential but also have significant insider stakes, suggesting alignment between management and shareholder interests.

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Ningbo Sunrise Elc TechnologyLtd (SZSE:002937) 24.3% 27.7% ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 19% 27.9% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.7% 26.9% Cubic Sensor and InstrumentLtd (SHSE:688665) 10.1% 34.3% KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 63.4% Fujian Wanchen Biotechnology Group (SZSE:300972) 14.9% 85.3% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 40.1% Jilin University Zhengyuan Information Technologies (SZSE:003029) 12.6% 82.2% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 36.1%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. operates as a gold and non-ferrous metal mining company with a market cap of CN¥30.35 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from gold and non-ferrous metal mining operations.

Insider Ownership: 16.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 25.2% p.a.

Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Ltd. demonstrates notable growth potential with forecasted annual revenue and earnings growth of 15.4% and 25.2%, respectively, outpacing the broader Chinese market averages. Despite trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, its return on equity is projected to remain modest at 18.9%. Recent news highlights the completion of a share buyback program valued at CNY 220 million, reflecting strong insider confidence in the company's future prospects.

SHSE:600988 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics Co., Ltd focuses on the research, development, production, sale, and service of electronic materials in China and has a market cap of CN¥2.68 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the research, development, production, sale, and service of electronic materials within China.

Insider Ownership: 28.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 170% p.a.

Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics Ltd. is poised for significant growth, with revenue expected to increase by 58.4% per year, outpacing the Chinese market's average growth rate of 13.4%. Earnings are forecasted to grow by 170.03% annually, and the company is anticipated to become profitable within three years, surpassing average market expectations. However, its share price has been highly volatile over the past three months and lacks recent insider trading activity.

SHSE:688020 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Talkweb Information System Co., Ltd. operates in China, offering education services and mobile games, with a market cap of CN¥12.87 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include education services and mobile games in China.

Insider Ownership: 20.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 58.6% p.a.

Talkweb Information System Ltd. has reported a significant increase in sales to CNY 1.73 billion for the first half of 2024, although net income dropped sharply to CNY 3.34 million from CNY 57.81 million a year ago. Despite this, the company's revenue is forecasted to grow at a rate faster than the Chinese market average, and its earnings are expected to rise significantly over the next three years, indicating strong growth potential amidst high insider ownership.

SZSE:002261 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

